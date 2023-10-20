Eastbourne beat KCS Old Boys 33-19 in Counties 1 Surrey/Sussex, a second win of the season, despite some of their coaching team being away at the Rugby World Cup.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It was a glorious day with perfect conditions for running rugby as Eastbourne welcomed third-placed KCS Old Boys to Park Avenue.

With captain Jake Howe missing through injury, Joe Bettles led the team from the front.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And soon, Eastbourne were exerting scrum dominance on their opposition with a formidable display from the pack, which they continued to do all afternoon.

Ollie Horley on the charge in Eastbourne's win over KCS Old Boys | Picture: John Feakins

Following a couple of forays into the opposition 22, Eastbourne ran a training ground move off a line out to perfection with Ollie Horley crossing for the first score of the day, neatly converted by Martial Chaput.

This invigorated the home side and five minutes later a series of quick offloads and support saw Ian Padgett cross the line with a simple conversion for Chaput to make it 14-0 after 20 minutes.

The next 15 minutes showcased Eastbourne’s array of attacking options with slick handling from one to 15 and the forwards demonstrating strength and control in a set of pick and goes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Davies rewarded the hard work with a try before another fine piece of fluent handling through several players and Viles scored the fourth try of the afternoon to see Eastbourne take a 26-0 lead into half-time.

While Eastbourne’s attacking play had been fluent and exciting to watch, this had been built on strong defence notably led by Ben Perot, making numerous tackles and turnovers to stifle KCS in the first half.

However, KCS are not third in the league for no reason.

Starting strongly KCS led the first attacks but it was Eastbourne that scored first when Horley gathered a kick in his own half.

He ran back 50m despite penalty advantage for two high tackles offloading and quick hands saw Padgett go in for his second try converted again by Chaput.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tables then turned as ill discipline crept in the Eastbourne ranks.

Three unanswered tries from KCS showed their strength and threat to bring the score back to 33-19.

When Montes was yellow-carded for cumulative team penalties, it had potential for a nervy finish.

Eastbourne regrouped, their seven-man scrum still dominant and a steadfast defence for the final seven minutes stood strong to earn a fantastic victory against a good side.