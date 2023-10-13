Rugby: Trinity trip ends in defeat for Eastbourne

Eastbourne travelled to South Croydon and were warmly welcomed to Trinity RFC on a glorious sunny day and a pitch in nice condition – but lost their Counties 1 Surrey/Sussex clash 26-19.

Sadly the rugby being played was not so glorious. Eastbourne's first half was error-strewn but thanks to a try-saving tackle by man of the match Mason Dowle, Eastbourne went unpunished for 15 minutes.

Then the very lively Trinity No9 scored.

Eastbourne had a few chances and were very clearly the faster and fitter side.

ERFC captain Jake Howe in recent action at Hove | Picture: warwickpics.com

However they did not to play with the control and direction they did the previous week and could not get over the line.

That was before Ben Perrott put Mason Dowle into space and he hit the afterburners to score on the stroke of half-time and captain Jake Howe kicked the conversion.

Eastbourne showed dominance at the start of the second half, with Konrad O'Neil crossing from short range.

Then Dylan Viles scored to cap another fine performance, and his try was converted by Howe to take the lead to 19-5 in Eastbournes favour.

But for the last half an hour Trinity slowed the game down to a snail's pace.

A couple of very astute Trinity players bossed the game to score three tries and give the home side the win.

Unfortunately Eastbourne only secured a losing bonus point.

They have much to learn about control and composure. But they will be confident of giving Trinity a beating on the return leg.

Eastbourne sit ninth in the Counties 1 Surrey/Sussex table with one win from their opening four games.

Tomorrow Eastbourne host fourth-placed KCS Old Boys.

