Lewes 17 Seaford 41

A young and inexperienced Lewes team put last week’s disappointment behind them as they put together a much-improved display against local rivals Seaford.

It was honours even in the opening minutes until Seaford put a cunning kick behind the Lewes defence that led to their first try.

Lewes Women in action in their development friendly | Picture: Danny Simpson

Encouraged by this, Seaford went through several phrases on the Lewes line before the attack was ended with another Seaford try.

Lewes weren’t beaten yet and a Daniel Elmes penalty goal got them on the scoreboard, before Seaford were reduced to 14 men by a yellow card for a forearm tackle.

At this stage Lewes began to show the real potential of their team. They strung together some of the best rugby their supporters have witnessed all season, culminating in a splendid three-quarter movement that sent Declan Over through for a well taken try, converted by his fellow winger Elmes.

There was a new spirit about this Lewes side, and after some more great team work, Kane Dadswell went over for a try on the stroke of half-time, which was duly converted by Elmes.

Toby Simpson touches down for Heathfield | Picture: Roger Cuming

This left the half-time score at 17-12 to Lewes, but, ominously, there was the first of two injury problems that forced tight head prop, Charlie Moran, off with a damaged shoulder.

Thus, the second half saw a reversal of fortunes as Seaford quickly retook the lead with a penalty goal and a converted try.

Worse was to come for Lewes as Alex Audsley-McKenna was forced off with an injured ankle and the formation of the forwards had to be rejigged once again.

Lewes were going to find it very difficult to regain the lead under these circumstances.

Seaford then proceeded to get their bonus point try, followed by two more which left the final score at 17-41.

Despite conceding 29 points in a rather one-sided second half, there were some encouraging signs that Lewes is producing some bright young players who stood out in this game.

Ed King has been tremendous all season, and was happy to be swapped between the front and second rows, while Freddie Gander, making his Lewes debut, put in a great shift off the bench.

Dante Maguire shows much promise at scrum half while Bertie Bello had a busy game at full-back, coping well with all that came his way.

These players are a credit to their coaching team who have been working tremendously hard with the squad.

This game showed that there is a definite improvement in the side as they continue to battle to get off the bottom of the table.

Lewes: Bello; Elmes, Shafi, Edwards, Over; Moule, Maguire; Dadswell, Pryer, Moran; King, Sale (captain); Audsley-McKenna, Evans, Vine. Replacements: Hutchings, Gander.

Lewes Women played a development friendly at home to Heathfield. It ended in a 73-15 loss but many of the Lewes players had never played a proper game before. There was an incredible work-rate shown and a huge thank you went to clubs who loaned them players.

Heathfield 32 Folkestone 15

Heathfield collected a bonus-point win over old rivals Folkestone – but only after a slow start.

After five minutes Folkestone were 10-0 up.

A simple penalty chance was gratefully slotted. Heathfield charged back and had an attacking scrum in the corner. The ball was moved wide but experienced full-back Andrew Fell intercepted and had the pace to run the length of the pitch.

Heathfield started to build phases. A period of pressure nearly produced a score but Regan Law dropped the ball as he reached for the line.

Heathfield pressure was rewarded with a Toby Simpson penalty. Later a characteristic Tom Cornwall carry set up good position on the left and quick ruck ball was worked wide to Simpson, who finished well in the corner.

Secure lineout ball was worked to Simpson, who chipped through and followed up to claim the touchdown.

Heathfield had an early setback in the second half when MacVicker was binned for a high tackle. However good lineout ball was moved wide and Archie Adam finished well in the corner.

Folkestone scored a good try in the corner but with 15 minutes left, Adam collected his second try and the bonus point.

In the last play an attacking Heathfield scrum provided possession for scrum half Jack Brown who had a couple of tigerish attempts at the try line before Dylan Eames powered over.