Season curtain-raiser for Hastings and Bexhill RFC

This week's Kent County League Fixture kicked off early, the game was the curtain raiser for TJs 1st XV National League Division 2 fixture versus Sevenoaks RFC.

A much changed Hastings 15 put up a great display against a side containing players from a much higher level of rugby and were by no means outclassed.

Injury and unavailability forced the H&B management into making several changes of personnel and position. Billy Pepper made his league debut at prop, Mike Clifford and Joe Field returned, Sam Surridge started at scrum half and winger Tim Sills played his first game of the season.

The day did not start well for Hastings, Jake Stinson was injured in the warm up and Pepper had to leave the field after only three minutes with a head injury.

The first twenty minutes were all about Tonbridge Judds. Their backs were fast and well drilled, they quickly built up a nineteen point lead with three well taken tries.

Gradually H&B realised that maybe Tonbridge were not as fearsome as they first appeared; they began to win more ball and attack the home defence. The forwards led by Vinnie Harrison were dominating scrums and getting the ball out to the backs. Suphanat Cramp.

Kaleb Wiggan and Pepper's replacement Leighton Mapstone all had good games in the engine room of the scrum. Flankers Isaac Wales and Lewis Sealy put in great shifts and Juddians new they had been in a tough game.

Unfortunately this pressure did not turn into points. In the attempt to score tries some probably kickable penalties were refused; the home defence was well organised. In the second half Tonbridge scored a break away try and a penalty. Tom Hirst slotted a late penalty to ensure H&B did not leave the pitsch empty handed.

Against a strong side from a big club this was a very good performance and skipper Harry Walker should feel proud of his troops.

Next week H&B are without a fixture, a time to heal their bumps and bruises.