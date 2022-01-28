The Eastbourne Rugby Club success that shows the future is bright

Eastbourne and Hellingly go head to head / Picture: Andy Pelling

After a fantastic win against Lewes last week, Eastbourne had to make 10 changes to the squad through injuries.

The Eastbourne coacheas felt this was the week to release all the young guns together for the first time and give them a real test away from home.

Eastbourne stuck to the fast-paced slick handling structure they have slowly been building on all season.

This caught Hellingly cold from the outset and earned multiple penalties. Eastbourne failed to get over the line after turning down three penalty kicks to go for the corner as Hellingly proved strong in defence.

Finally Eastbourne made pressure and possession tell with a score on debut for 18-year-old scrum half Harry Gibson from Australia.

Versatile 18-year-old fly half Spike Gleave, playing out of position and taking responsibility for kicking duties, kicked the conversion.

Hellingly had a short spell of dominance and scored a well worked try in the corner before Eastbourne’s 19-year-old centre Ben Perrott crossed for Eastbourne’s second with Gleave adding the extras.

With Eastbourne under pressure in their own 22, Gleave opted to attack and ignore touch to end the half and released ‘French’ Jeremy on another powerful run, then slick handling between Jeremy and Ollie Horley saw G;eave score from a superb attack and make it 21-5.

Hellingly started strongly in the second half and Eastbourne had to soak up an awful lot of attack. Eastbourne managed to get an attack that eventually led to a penalty.

Hellingly responded with good possession for a try.

Eastbourne’s superior fitness was really telling and it forced another penalty that Gleave kicked to cap a great kicking display to make the score 27-12. Hellingly managed a final score to end the game 19-27 to Eastbourne.

This was a very important win for Eastbourne, as they showed real strength in depth of their squad, against a very tough opponent, epitomised by optimised by 18-year-old Dylan Viles in the centre repelling everything that came down his channel.