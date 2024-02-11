BREAKING
Action from Worthing Raiders' win over Guernsey at Roundstone LaneAction from Worthing Raiders' win over Guernsey at Roundstone Lane
The match in 24 photos: Worthing and Guernsey enjoy rugby’s ‘battle of the Raiders’

Worthing Raiders had another close game when Guernsey Raiders visited Roundstone Lane for their latest National two east tussle – and Worthing took two bonus points from a 31-28 defeat.
By Steve Bone
Published 11th Feb 2024, 18:44 GMT

There were plenty of positives to take from the game and still some areas to work on before next week’s trip to Old Albanian. Thanks went to the four hundred plus crowd for the great support they gave the squad.

Read a full report on this website and in the Worthing Herald later in the week but in the meantime check out Stephen Goodger’s pictures from the match on this page and the ones linked.

