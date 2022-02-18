The rugby match that was one-ended rather than one-sided

The wind played a definite part in the outcome; 45 points were scored ... all at the same end of the pitch.

Hastings and Bexhill fielded a squad showing several changes from their last outing versus Brocklians RFC a fortnight earlier.

Tom Hirst started on the wing, Frazer McManus came back into the pack and Jacob McDonagh returned to the bench after a long lay off because of appendicitis.

Skipper Bruce Steadman put away four great conversions / Picture: Peter Knight

Max Mowbray and Quinn McManus completed the replacements.

The home side, playing with the wind, made good use of the conditions and soon took the lead.

With four well-struck penalties and a try just before half-time they dominated the play.

In fairness H&B made their task easy; there were too many dropped passes, too many penalties conceded and the usually effective lineouts were chaotic.

During the interval the coaching team of Dave Hirst and Steve McManus made changes to the team.

McDonagh came on for Josh Jones in the front row and Quinn McManus replaced the promising Laurance Maynard at wing forward.

Jake Stinson opened the Hastings account with a well taken try.

Harry Walker made a strong break in mid field; he passed to Calvin Crosby-Clarke who surged forward to release Stinson.

The conversion was a beautiful kick from skipper Bruce Steadman.

The comeback had started and from this point on H&B dominated the game.

Tom Hirst made a break on the wing,he passed inside to Joe Field who flew through the Crusaders defence from the half way line, he touched down under the posts to give Steadman the straightforward conversion.

A good passing interchange between Walker and Stinson set the winger free for his second try of the game to put H&B into the lead.

Again Steadman converted with a great kick that really used the wind to enable the ball to sail over the bar.

The bonus point try was scored by McDonagh, a low pass to Stinson was kicked over the line and the chasing prop grabbed the ball to touch down.

Steadman crowned a great second half display with the successful conversion.

This game was a league and cup double header and the win puts H&B into the final of the Kent Cup to be played in late April. This week the 1st XV are at home to Foots Cray RFC with a 2:30pm kick-off.

UNDER-12s

When Hastings and Bexhill under-12s played Crawley , from the outset Hastings retained possession and created opportunities with early tries from Sid Woodhead and Spike Wilkinson.

Crawley responded with a try by their No21.

Both teams defended well with good opportunities created by each team.

Hastings maintained pressure with tries from Ashton Wright, Albert Saynor and Woodhead.

Crawley defended well but a strong run from Woodhead led to another Hastings try.

In the second half Hastings immediately struck with a good run from Charlie Malton resulting in a Hastings try.

Crawley came back fighting and despite good defending from Hastings scored three tries.

The final quarter saw penalties given away by Hastings and Crawley resulting in a try by the Crawley No12 and Saynor for Hastings.

The final score was 40-30 to Hastings.