Unbeaten Horsham Women lift rugby title

Horsham RFC Women’s first XV have achieved an incredible feat this season by going unbeaten in their league campaign to win National Championship 2.

It means they are promoted to National Championship 1 for next season.

The team, which started around six years ago with just five ladies, has grown in strength and success over the years.

They go down in history as the first Horsham Rugby side to ever complete a league season with a 100 per cent record.

Horsham RFC Women celebrate their title and unbeaten season

Most of the successful side have come through the girls' set-up at Horsham, highlighting the importance of developing young players and nurturing their talent.

Featuring this year from the successful Horsham U18 girls' squad were Lois Martin, Tegan Williams, Kacey Matthews and Freya Bell who have had pivotal roles. The dedication of all players, coaching staff and club as a whole has played a significant part.

Captain Chanel Reid has led by example, inspiring her teammates to give their best.

The coaching team, led by Matt Stone, including Tim Smith, Pete Softley, Nick White, Justin Acres, and Steve Driver, have been instrumental in coaching the side but also in developing the culture surrounding the squad.

Leading players Alyce O'Connor, Ellie Mayes, Chloe Murray, and Wendy Shepherd have been the backbone, with Mayes the top try scorer and Anna Summerfield devastating in attack.

The season has been filled with many highlights, but two games stand out.

The first was a game against Worthing which they won 68-0, playing fantastic flowing rugby.

The second highlight was the trip to Jersey, where they faced a strong home team and large crowd. Despite being behind 19-7, the team rallied together and pulled off an incredible 26-28 win.

It’s all a testament to the hard work and dedication of the players and coaching staff. They have put in countless hours of training and preparation to be able to perform at such a high level.

Stone said: “It is a proud moment for Horsham Rugby Club to see the women’s team perform so well, it will undoubtedly inspire future generations to strive for excellence. I would not change having the squad I’ve had for anyone. These girls are warriors.”

Squad: Grace Addison, Chloe Ansell, Alice Bayne, Samantha Beal, Freya Bell, Clare Brooks, Eve Clark, Katie Collier, Rebecca Cotter, Victoria Coward, Tilly Davis, Mim Dold, Poppy Gathercole, Cat Jamieson, Katie Lane, Gina Leadbeatter, Patricia Lefevre, Katie-Jayne Long, Rachel Marchesan, Lois Martin, Kacey Matthews, Ellie Mayes, Jody Morris Jones, Chloe Murray, Alyce O’Connor, Maisie Pentecost, Izzy Prior, Jen Radwell, Chanel Reid, Eloiuse Robb, Charlotte Roberts, Wendy Shepherd, Madelaine Chapman, Pippa Softley, Jade Stocker, Anna Summerfield, Jo Thomas, Millie Weeden, Tegan Williams, Yasmin Wilson.

