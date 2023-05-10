What a sight they were! Horsham rugby chief pays tribute to club’s Green Army

Horsham Rugby Club bosses and fans believe they will remember their Twickenham cup final forever – and club officials are confident it will inspire the town’s next generation of enthusiasts and players.

Horsham took 1,000 fans to rugby HQ on Sunday for the Papa Johns Regional 2 Championship final against Old Northamptonians. They led 21-7 at one stage – and although they ended up losing 40-35, players, officials and fans had a day to cherish – and head of Rugby Nick Stocker believes it an have long-lasting effect on the club.

He said: "When interviewed ahead of the game I was asked what I was most looking forward to on the day. My response - to witness the Green Army out in force. What a sight they were!

Horsham fans at Twickenham | Picture: Darryl Sears, DAS Sport Photography

"The occasion, a National Cup Final at Twickenham made it hugely special for all involved. The Horsham supporters were simply magnificent and I know that each of us will cherish the memories and emotions of the day, epitomised by the way we were welcomed through the Twickenham gates ahead of kick off.

“The coach in me is naturally disappointed we did not close out a win from 21-7 up at halftime. Having controlled the game in the first half we seemed to run out of steam in the third quarter where our usual unyielding defensive pressure creaked and we leaked too many points.

"Perhaps the emotions of the day finally caught up with us after a long bruising season and Old Northamptonians adapted to key injuries more readily than ourselves. We knew the lads would fight to the end and they showed their character in the fight back having earlier lost the lead and momentum.

"We knew it would take a classy outfit to beat us. Old Northamptonians are exactly that, and we wish them well for the future.

“It is an unnatural feeling for a competitive sportsman to admit however that on the day the result was immaterial. The impact the day has had on the club feels hugely unifying and with it, the messages we’ve received highlight the pride felt, the connections made and the sheer joy of the occasion, all of which put the result in context.

"Whilst the players have a memory of a lifetime to hold onto, there is a real sense of the next generation of players being inspired to emulate what the lads have done.

"At Horsham our vision is to bring rugby to the community and inspire a lifelong love of the game. There is no better single event that better demonstrates that we are taking huge strides towards that vision and I personally could not feel more proud of the club, it’s members, players and of course its awesome supporters."