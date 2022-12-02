It was a celebration of how the ladies’ teams have grown and developed over recent years. There was huge support for both teams on the sidelines in a true celebration of women's rugby.
Women's and girl's rugby is one of the world’s fastest growing sports, and the recent success of the Red Roses in the New Zealand World Cup has shown that the game has a place on the world stage.
The Horsham ladies’ journey started in 2018 when coach Stephen Driver realised the under-18 girls had no side to join once they were too old for that team which he felt was unacceptable. He reached out to a few ladies in the club to get a women's team started. They were the infancy of what has become a squad of nearly 50, of all experience levels, ages, fitness levels and body types.
Every weekend Horsham ladies are putting out one or two teams across two different leagues. The coaches, teams and the club could not be prouder.
The first XV lead the Women's NC 2 South East (South) league and are in the last 16 in the national junior cup. The Lionesses development team are just getting started in the Women's NC 3 South East (South).
The U18 and U16 senior girls’ squads are thriving with the U14, U12 and U11 teams close behind. Rugby is available for girls aged five upwards at Horsham, and new players are welcome – no experience necessary.