Worth school gearing up for RFU Continental Tyres Cup

Worth School’s Thomas Richardson is proud of the U15s performance in the RFU Continental Tyres Schools Bowl but admitted quarter-final opponents Plymouth College will be a step-up.

Richardson’s side have battled adverse weather conditions to progress to the quarter-finals and have punched above their weight in the competition.

The Head of Rugby has issued a warning to his side to be prepared for their clash against their south west visitors - an area he calls rugby mad.

“We want to get to the final, everyone does. This game will be a real challenge for us. Plymouth looks pretty strong on paper. It's rugby Mecca down their neck of the woods. The boys should feel confident from their last two performances. We feel they deserve the opportunity to give a good representation of themselves.”

“It's been a journey for these boys, they've had to work very hard in terms of just gelling and they're not overly vocal at least they weren't at the beginning. A big part of it was getting them to be vocal and communicate and to be able to work together.

“So there's a real desire that has grown in them through the season about this cup run and it's certainly shown in the last few rounds. They're growing together as they go on this journey, which is really good for us going forward and for whatever happens in the next round, and the years to come.”

Richardson is imploring his boys to enjoy the quarter-final and not to get caught up in the occasion of it.

“Play because you love the game of rugby. Know that you have trained hard enough, worked hard enough and that you know everything, but don’t forget to go out there and enjoy it.” he explained.

Worth’s cup journey has seen them beat the likes of Maidstone Grammar School, in less than ideal weather conditions.

“We were playing on a mud bath, it was touch and go whether the fixture would happen due to the pitch. It was the kind of game where the team who makes the fewer mistakes wins and a few of the boys stepped up and made some good decisions. You couldn’t tell which team was which by half-time.”

“lt's a group of boys that have progressed nicely over the season who work tirelessly hard. They are not necessarily a group full of outstanding players, but they're a good group which have fought very hard to get through the last two rounds. Every game now is a cup final, so the boys will be up for it.”

The Continental Tyres Schools Cup is an important part of the age-grade rugby landscape in England, with schools’ rugby often where players fall in love with the game for the first time. For more information visit the Continental Tyres Schools Cup section of the England Rugby Website.