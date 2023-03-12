Worthing Raiders 57, North Walsham 22: 24 pictures of a vital win for Raiders

Worthing Raiders 57, North Walsham 22With only five games left in the season and plenty to play for, North Walsham were this week’s visitors to Roundstone Lane. An important game for both teams with Raiders still chasing Blackheath for the title and North Walsham fighting to avoid relegation.

Back in November Raiders held on for a narrow victory in Norfolk.

The home side made three changes to their squad from that which played at Henley the previous week. Ethan Clarke was unavailable as he was called up to the England U20 squad and Jamie Ure and Iago Davies were injured. They were replaced by Zach Carr, Harry Nelson and Harrison Sims returning after injury.

On Thursday evening after three days of continuous rain the pitch at Roundstone Lane was under water and unplayable. Once the rain stopped the ground drained quickly and a few remaining pools of water were dispersed on Friday leaving the pitch in surprisingly good condition for an open, running game.

Raiders kicked off attacking the southern end of the ground and were immediately on the attack, within the first couple of minutes they had created and almost scored two tries. First Matt McLean lost control as he went to touch down after a flowing passage of play and shortly after Raiders were held up over the line by the North Walsham defence.

Under this early pressure North Walsham conceded a penalty and Sam Evans put a good touch kick deep into the visitors’ twenty-two metre area. From the lineout the home side set up a maul and drove towards the North Walsham goal line. When the maul crossed the line Jack Doorey-Palmer touched down for Raiders’ first score of the afternoon and Matt McLean converted to establish a 7-0 lead after six minutes.

During this early part of the game the visitors looked a little shell shocked as Raiders attacked with pace and skill from all areas of the pitch.

With nearly ten minutes played the home side burst out of their own half with a fifty metre, typical Jack Forrest run. When eventually brought to earth the ball went forward. The visitors then had the put in at the scrum, a free kick was awarded against Raiders at that scrum. North Walsham kicked long but in field and Raiders ran it back, with the ball swiftly moved through the hands to Curtis Barnes, who evaded several tacklers and touched down to extend the lead to 14-0 after Matt McLean converted.

With thirteen minutes played Raiders conceded a penalty. North Walsham kicked to touch and chose to catch and drive. Raiders defended well and forced a knock on. Matt McLean then broke up field to the halfway line. At the tackle the visitors regained possession and kicked deep into Raiders’ territory. Skipper, Liam Perkins was sweeping up as the last defender when he collected the ball at full pace and set off up the left wing beating several attempted tackles before feeding a well-timed pass to Curtis Barnes to run in his second try of the match. Matt McLean converted to stretch the lead to 21-0 after fifteen minutes.

Five minutes later after some excellent play involving backs and forwards, Tom Derrick made a decisive break, stepping at pace past would be tacklers. When eventually brought down the ball was recycled and moved across the back line and Curtis Barnes ran in his third try of the match. With the conversion unsuccessful the home side had a 26-0 lead after twenty-two minutes.

North Walsham had produced an excellent performance against league leaders Blackheath the previous week and over the next ten minutes they produced rugby that demonstrated why they had been so competitive in that fixture. Raiders were guilty of giving away three penalties in quick succession and North Walsham took advantage of the field position this gave them to open their account with a converted try after thirty-three minutes, reducing the home side’s lead to 26-7.

Raiders responded immediately when they won the ball back from the restart and moved the ball through the hands to the left wing. As the defence appeared to close down the attack Matt McLean put a clever, little grubber kick through and Curtis Barnes was able to run on to it and touch down in the corner. With the conversion missed Raiders extended their lead to31-7.

Whenever the visitors had possession they either kicked well for position or when in the right areas of the pitch ran with plenty of skill and pace. Eventually after thirty-seven minutes they scored a well worked second try to close the gap to 31-12.

As the half drew to a close Curtis Barnes, having scored four tries had to leave the field with an injury. Harry Nelson replaced him.

Both sides had contributed well to an entertaining first half which finished on 31-12 to Raiders.

Half time score: Worthing Raiders 31 North Walsham 12

At the break the home side replaced Liam Perkins, Jack Forrest and Dan Sargent with Frank Taggart, Harrison Sims and Caleb Ashworth respectively.

North Walsham restarted the game now defending the northern end of the ground. For the first five minutes they had the better of the play as they built pressure on Raiders’ defence through patient, phase play. At this point, deep inside Raiders’ twenty-two metre area they looked as though they might add to their tally until Tom Bowen intercepted a pass ten metres from his own try line and sprinted the length of the field to touch down under the posts allowing Matt McLean to convert and notch up his three thousandth point in National League rugby.

This extended the home side’s lead to 38-12 with thirty-four minutes to play.

Elliott Luke replaced Jack Doorey-Palmer at hooker after ten minutes of the half.

The visitors competed well and set up several promising attacking situations, however on more than one occasion they lost the ball on their own lineout when deep in Raiders’ territory.

Although the home side were guilty of making a few handling errors they continued to create good attacking situations from all areas of the pitch.

After a break out of defence by Matt McLean the home side were held up some ten metres short of the North Walsham try line. The visitors were then guilty of conceding three penalties in quick succession within five metres of their own try line. Raiders chose to take a tap at each of these, putting great pressure on the visitors’ defence. Eventually Elliott Luke crossed the line to notch the seventh try for the home side. Matt McLean added the extras to extend the lead to 45-12.

It wasn’t long before the home side extended their lead further.

From a scrum on the North Walsham ten metre line Raiders moved the ball through the hands of the backs towards the right, Harry Nelson burst into the line in centre field from the blind side wing. Seeing the space in front of him close down quickly he put in an excellent, low kick through the on-rushing defenders. The ball ran out towards the right wing and a kindly bounce saw the ball in Tom Bowen’s hands for him to dive in at the corner for Raiders’ eighth try. The conversion was missed but the lead was now 50-12.

With less than ten minutes left in the match the visitors once again raised their efforts and were rewarded with a third try. In order to give themselves more time to gain a losing bonus point they didn’t attempt the conversion but hurried back ready for the restart.

From the restart the home side were able to regain possession and set up another attacking situation. After a couple of phases Will Rigelsford broke from the base of a ruck and stepped past a couple of defenders to score under the posts. Matt McLean added the extras and the lead was now 57-17.

North Walsham kicked off with three minutes left in the game. The kick didn’t go ten metres and Raiders had a scrum on the centre spot. At this point it looked like the visitors had blown their chance of earning a fourth, bonus point try, but not so, as with great spirit and skill they engineered a try with the last play of the game to close the gap to 57-22.

Full time score: Worthing Raiders 57 North Walsham 22

Another expansive game of rugby, with both sides contributing to the entertainment.

Raiders continue to challenge at the top of the table with eighty three points, while North Walsham battle with Sevenoaks and Rochford to avoid relegation.

The North Walsham skipper Matt Hodgson had an outstanding game at number 10.

Congratulations to Matt McLean for reaching the impressive milestone of three thousand national league points and to Jack Lake who made his one hundred and fiftieth national league appearance for Raiders.

The Man of the Match award went to Jonny Smith for a fine game at openside.

Raiders have a week off next Saturday but return to action with an away game at Tonbridge Juddians the following week.

Referee: Jamie Parr

Attendance: 359

Man Of the Match: Jonny Smith

Scorers: Try: Doorey- Palmer, Barnes (4), Bowen (2), Luke, Rigelsford. Con: McLean (6)

Team: Fraser Bruce 2. Jack Doorey-Palmer 3. Dan Sargent 4. Jack Lake 5. Will Hoare 6. Zach Carr 7. Jonny Smith 8. Liam Perkins – Captain 9. Will Rigelsford 10. Sam Evans 11. Curtis Barnes 12. Jack Forrest 13. Tom Derrick 14. Tom Bowen 15. Matt McLean

Bench: 16. Elliott Luke 17. Caleb Ashworth 20. Harrison Sims 22. Harry Nelson 24. Frank Taggart

1 . Worthing Raiders 57, North Walsham 22 Action from Worthing Raiders' win over North Walsham at Roundstone Lane. Picture by Stephen Goodger. Photo: Stephen Goodger Photo Sales

2 . Worthing Raiders 57, North Walsham 22 Action from Worthing Raiders' win over North Walsham at Roundstone Lane. Picture by Stephen Goodger. Photo: Stephen Goodger Photo Sales

3 . Worthing Raiders 57, North Walsham 22 Action from Worthing Raiders' win over North Walsham at Roundstone Lane. Picture by Stephen Goodger. Photo: Stephen Goodger Photo Sales

4 . Worthing Raiders 57, North Walsham 22 Action from Worthing Raiders' win over North Walsham at Roundstone Lane. Picture by Stephen Goodger. Photo: Stephen Goodger Photo Sales