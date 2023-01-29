Worthing Raiders beat Bury St Edmunds - the match in 29 pictures

Worthing remain second in National two east after their latest victory – a 29-22 success over Bury St Edmunds in front of the Roundstone Lane faithful.

There were some excellent individual performances throughout the Raiders’ squad but the MoM was Frank Taggart for his outstanding performance on his return after injury.

This was a great advert for National Two rugby with both teams playing highly entertaining and skilful rugby.

It is never nice to lose a close fought game with the last play and it has happened to Raiders more than once in the last few seasons. So it was with great relief for the home crowd that this time it was Raiders who took the win with the last play and gained another five points to stay in second place in the league.

Next week Raiders entertain league leaders Blackheath in a first versus second clash at Roundstone Lane. Support this weekend was outstanding, please be there again next week and bring your friends to cheer on the Raiders – COLIN COULSON.

See pictures from the match by Stephen Goodger on this page and the ones linked.

