Worthing Raiders down Dings - with seven different try scorers

It was another five points earned in the league making the final third of the season very competitive for the top spot. And it is all to play for in the next 11 matches for Raiders.

Raiders return to Roundstone Lane for the first time in three weeks after a catch-up weekend last Saturday and an away trip to Rochford Hundred the week before. This week’s opponents were Dings Crusaders from Bristol and after a very close and exciting match earlier in the season which saw Raiders sneak a 33-35 victory another similar contest was expected.

Raiders made four changes in their selected squad with Liam Perkins and Harrison Sims returning to the starting line-up, and Fraser Bruce and Elliott Quinton to the bench. Liam Perkins was making his 150th National League appearance for Raiders. On a dry, sunny afternoon Raiders kicked off in front of a four hundred plus crowd attacking the southern end of the ground.

Worthing Raiders in control against Dings / Picture: Stephen Goodger

The home side started well and within two minutes scored the opening try. The ball was moved through the hands to Curtis Barnes on the left wing who stepped inside his opposite number at pace and then released the ball inside to Cam Dobinson, who sprinted in to touch down unopposed in the corner. Matt McLean converted to give Raiders a 7-0 lead. After a good start raiders soon found themselves on the defensive and a well-executed kick pass from the fly half to right wing resulted in an unconverted try to the visitors after nine minutes, 7-5.

With fifteen minutes gone the home side again ran the ball out of defence, a long pass was sent out to Barnes on the wing, after making twenty metres he chipped ahead for Harrison Sims to run on to, he in turn chipped ahead and Barnes outran the defence to notch up the home side’s second try. With another successful conversion from McLean the lead was now 14-5.

The next score came in the 18th minute, when some poor defence by the home side allowed Dings to hit back with a converted try to close the gap to 14-12. Having prevented Dings from scoring Raiders were soon back on the attack and just failed to score after a breakout of defence by Dobinson led to good play down the left flank. Unfortunately, as they were about to cross the line to score the defence did enough to cause a knock on and the chance was gone.

With 30 minutes played Raiders were awarded a penalty which they kicked to touch to give them a lineout five metres from Dings’ line. The catch and drive that followed produced a try for Will Scholes with McLean again converting. The lead was now 21-12.

Worthing Raiders claim a lineout against Dings / Picture: Stephen Goodger

Things looked even better for Raiders shortly after when Sims made a break and Jack Forrest was able to complete the move when he scored in the corner. The try was unconverted but suddenly things looked a lot more comfortable for the home side with the score at 26-12 and the bonus point try had been achieved. The visitors however hit straight back with a converted try, thus instead of ending the half with a good lead the gap had been reduced to 26-19.

Raiders played some excellent rugby and created plenty of chances beyond the four tries they had scored. However, Dings had made the most of their chances and prevented the home side opening up a meaningful lead. It was all to play for and anyone’s’ game in the second half. Half time score: Worthing Raiders 26 Dings Crusaders 19

The home side were looking to make a strong start to the second half and stretch their lead but it was Dings that impressed in the opening minutes, first by kicking a penalty and almost immediately after scoring a converted try. The home side’s seven-point lead had been turned into a three-point deficit within five minutes. Raiders looked shaken and were struggling to get their game back on track at 26-29.

By the tenth minute Raiders had settled into some controlled phase play. Having been awarded a penalty in midfield Kieran Leeming kicked for touch to set up a good position to attack from the lineout. The maul that followed forced the visitors back towards their try line, when the maul came to a halt the ball was moved across the field by the backs until it reached Cassius Cleaves entering the line in centre field to split the defence and score the fifth try for the home side. McLean converted to give a narrow lead back to Raiders at 33-29.

At this point McLean and Dobinson were replaced by Jerome Rudder and Rhys Morgan respectively. A ‘50-22’ kick from Morgan gave the home side another opportunity to attack from the resulting lineout but the driving maul was held up and the visitors were able to clear their line from the scrum that followed. Ken Dowding and Will Scholes were replaced by Fraser Bruce and Elliott Quinton.

Although the lead was only three points at this stage, Raiders appeared to have the edge in possession and territory but Dings were excellent at punishing any errors made by the home team, so the game was becoming a very tense affair as it moved into the last quarter.

The next score came from the home side after a scrum on the visitors’ twenty-two metre line. Rhys Morgan picked the ball up under pressure at the base of the scrum and then proceeded to twist and turn his way out of the trouble before sprinting through defenders towards the try line. When the cover was about to swallow him up, he neatly passed inside to Kemp Price, who romped in under the posts unopposed. Forrest added the extras to take the score to 40-29.

At last, a bit of breathing space for the home side but the visitors would not lie down and very soon created a good scoring chance which only failed because of a poor final pass. Undeterred they scored another converted try from a lineout catch and drive and the tension was back with the score at 40-36.

With ten minutes left to play, this wasn’t a game where the home side could hang on to their lead, the only way to win this game was to continue to attack and try to score again. This they did with probably the try of the match. Starting from a lineout on halfway the ball moved into midfield and metres were gained through good interplay from backs and forwards. Eventually, Rudder split the defence going into the twenty-two and passed to Barnes on the left wing to sprint in and score his second try of the match. The conversion was missed but the lead had again stretched to nine points at 45-36.

With about three minutes left on the clock Dings were awarded a penalty on Raiders’ ten metre line. Taking the pragmatic view they decided to kick for goal in order to gain a losing bonus point. The kick was successful but there was still a minute left on the clock.

With the score on 45-39 Raiders restarted the game for the last time. The kick came down in the Dings’ twenty-two metre area and was fumbled backwards by the catcher, the ball continued to bounce towards their goal line and no-one seemed able to secure it. Raiders were on to the ball as quick as a flash and secured possession close to the line. The defence was not able to set itself quickly enough and when Morgan threw the ball into midfield Harrison Sims dived in to score the final try of the game and seal the victory. Forrest was unable to convert and the referee’s whistle sounded for the end of the game with the score at 50-39.

A quite breath-taking encounter full of outstanding rugby from both teams, a wonderful advert for the sport played in great spirit between the two sides. A nail-biting watch for both sets of supporters but brilliant for the neutrals in the crowd.

Attendance: 407

Referee: Phil Russell

Proto Food Group man of the Match: Dan Sargent

Scorers: Tries: Dobinson, Barnes (2), Scholes, Forrest, Price, Cleaves, Sims. Cons: McLean (4), Forrest