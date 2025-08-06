Worthing Raiders hope new era will lead to National League return

As the 2025–26 rugby season draws near, Worthing Raiders are gearing up with determination, unity, and fresh leadership.

A revamped coaching team, ambitious recruitment efforts, and a bold strategic vision have injected fresh energy into the club. From homegrown talent to exciting overseas additions, Raiders are focused on reclaiming their place in National League rugby following relegation from National two east last season.

In a significant leadership development, Elliott Luke has been appointed as captain for the 2025–26 season, in which they will play in Ragional 1 South Central.

With a strong presence and a deep understanding of the game, Luke is expected to rally the team as they push for promotion. The club congratulates him and looks forward to his inspiring role throughout the season.

The new coaching trio – Ben Coulson, Tom Bowen, and Jack Emmerson – bring a powerful blend of Worthing heritage, coaching expertise and international rugby experience.

Their shared philosophy is already creating a dynamic and challenging environment that’s winning praise from players.

Former Chairman Tim Mackew has returned as chair of the Raiders. A club member since 1977 and a former head coach and 1st XV captain, Tim is driven to see Worthing back in the National leagues. His leadership is helping lay the foundation for a strong and sustainable future.

Led by Dean Garnett, the Raiders’ recruitment and retention strategy balances homegrown development with targeted international talent.

These additions aim to strengthen the squad's depth and culture while aligning with the club’s values of teamwork and passion. The squad is being treated as one unified group, with playing contracts across Raiders and Raiders A squads to encourage cohesion and aspiration.

Pre-season training is off to a strong start with consistent participation from more than 30 players.

Feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, reflecting a reinvigorated training environment guided by the new coaching staff. Scrum consultant Mick Orton is lending his expertise, and the club has invested in a new scrum machine to further enhance forward play.

Pre-season fixtures: - Saturday, August 16: Medway (H) - Saturday, August 21: Brighton (H) - Saturday, August: Bournemouth (H)

Support from fans at these fixtures will be vital in creating energy and momentum going into the season.

The focus is on professionalism, progress, and building a culture that prioritises discipline, performance, and unity.

The club remains committed to its TREDS values: Teamwork, Respect, Enjoyment, Discipline, and Sportsmanship. From players to supporters, every part of the club has a role in shaping its path forward. Every age, gender and ability is catered for.

Located between the sea and the South Downs, Worthing RFC boast one of the most scenic rugby grounds in the South of England. Set across 23 acres of grassland, the club provides top-tier facilities for training, competition, and community engagement.

Beyond rugby, the grounds host year-round events and festivals, welcoming over 75,000 visits annually. With a membership base of more than 2,000, including juniors and minis, the club is at the heart of Worthing's sporting life.

Worthing RFC takes a flexible approach to sponsorship. Opportunities include individual player and position sponsorships, matchday and programme promotion, advertising hoardings, and digital branding.

With an annual digital reach of 1.2 million and over 15,000 followers, the club offer significant exposure for sponsors through social media, events, and club assets.

The 2025–26 season marks a new chapter for the Raiders. With leadership, passion and structure in place, the club is united in its mission to return to National League rugby – and to do so as one club, together.