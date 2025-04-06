Worthing Raiders’ league survival hopes felled by Sevenoaks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 38-29 defeat at Sevenoaks appears to have condemned Worthing Raiders to relegation from rugby's National two east.

This was an evenly matched, entertaining game that could have gone either way towards the end. Considering all the injuries and late changes to the Raiders side, this was a very creditable performance – but obviously not the result they needed.

It was a really spirited performance and special mention to the father and son combination of Grant and George Gatford in the front row. Both had great games that they will remember for a long time.

Sadly, it now looks as if Raiders will only have two more games left in National two east as they cannot now finish above the bottom two.

Ollie Crow up for a lineout in Raiders'visit to Sevenoaks - picture by Colin Coulson

A five-point win in Kent was the only acceptable result for the visitors – and even then they knew it might be in vain if the sides above them picked up points.

Six changes had to be made to the side that beat Colchester. Injuries prevented Fraser Bruce, Harrison Dakin, Frank Taggart and Sam Cook from playing.

In the front row, Grant Gatford stepped up to make his first start of the season – at the age of 49 – and alongside him was his son George. Not often at this level can there have been many, if any, instances of a father and son playing together in the front row.

Tom Meyer returned and Jack Whyte and Joe Beal were playing their first game for Raiders after performing well in the 2nd XV.

Grant and George Gatford - father and son in the front row together

Raiders kicked off with a strong wind at their backs and the first five minutes were dominated by the visitors as they maintained possession and developed their attack. The ball reached Charlie Spencer wide on the left. He evaded the attempted tackle from the last defender and sprinted 20m to touch down. Josh Taylor converted.

Sevenoaks hit straight back with a converted try of their own to make it 7-7. And the hosts scored a second converted try in the 16th minute for a 14-7 lead.

Raiders were playing well in patches, but prone to making handling errors at vital moments. Sevenoaks were dangerous with ball in hand and following a neat chip kick they scored their third try, 19-7.

With 25 minutes played Rob Ure ran hard at the defence in midfield, when he was tackled. He offloaded neatly to Kemp Price who sprinted for the try line from 45m, with a couple of changes of direction on the way he evaded attempts to bring him down and he touched down for the visitors’ second try. Taylor again converted – 19-14.

Taylor narrowly missed a long-range penalty attempt in the 35th minute and shortly after he left the field with a leg injury. Joe Beal replaced him to make his debut.

On 40 minutes the visitors had a penalty which they tapped and moved quickly to Spencer on the wing. His dive for the touchdown just came up short and the ball went forward.

The game was restarted by Sevenoaks, who now had the benefit of the strong wind behind them.

An excellent break by Jack Forrest, took Raiders 50m up field but his offload in the tackle didn’t go to hand and the chance was lost.

An excellent 50-22 kick by Sevenoaks gave them a great attacking position for their lineout. They scored another converted try to open a 26-14 lead.

Raiders emptied their bench to bring fresh ‘bodies’ into the contest and from a lineout, the ball was moved into the centre of the field and Price cut a great line to burst through the Sevenoaks’ backline and race away to score his second try. With the conversion missed it was 26-19.

Just before the half hour, Raiders were under pressure on their own 5m line. They moved the ball across their backline and into the hands of Spencer, he rounded his opposite number and sprinted the length of the pitch to score. The conversion went wide but it was 26-24.

Raiders were playing well but Sevenoaks scored another converted try to stretch their lead to 33-24. Undeterred Raiders hit back with a try from Ed Hartley, who ran 70m to touch down. The conversion went wide – 33-29. But it was Sevenoaks that scored the final points with an unconverted try, that secured the victory.