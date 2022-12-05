Although errors were made at times the defence were good enough to resolve the problems, though this might not be the case against teams near the top of the table.
Westcliff played with great spirit and produced some very competitive rugby throughout the match.
But for Raiders, another five points earned away from home takes them into fourth place in the league with 43 points.
Raiders are back at Roundstone Lane this Saturday to take on league leaders Blackheath.
The penultimate fixture in the first half of the season saw Raiders facing a side on minus two points.
Raiders made seven changes to the side that beat Tonbridge Juddians, through injury, unavailability and the chance to rest players before playing the top two sides.
Jamie Ure, Tom Sunray, Iago Davies and Harry Nelson returned to the squad. Nathan Jibulu was playing his first game of the season and Caleb Ashworth and Sam Evans were making their debuts.
It was a gloomy, cold but dry afternoon and Raiders kicked off with the wind at their backs. With a minute played Harrison Sims made a break followed by a well-placed grubber kick from Sam Evans which allowed Tom Bowen to reach the ball first and touch down for the first points.
During the next few minutes, the visitors tried to run the ball from all parts of the pitch, but there were a few errors and eventually Westcliff latched on to a loose ball, kicked ahead and scored a well deserved unconverted try to level it at 5-5.
With 16 minutes played Westcliff found themselves deep in their own territory on defence. When it looked like they could clear the danger with a kick Sims charged it down and incredibly caught the ball and strolled in unopposed to touch down and extend the lead to 5-10.
Westcliff broke up several dangerous attacks from the visitors. Raiders made errors in handling and this gave the home side confidence.
Raiders mounted some good attacks but a wayward pass or a knock-on at vital moments prevented them from increasing their lead.
With 28 minutes of the half played the home side overthrew the ball on their lineout, Raiders pounced on the loose ball and after a couple of probing drives by the forwards the ball was thrown out wide to Sam Evans who went in unopposed, Matt McLean converted and the lead was 5-17.
A minute later Westcliff were awarded a penalty, which they kicked to close the gap to 8-17.
Evans went off after 28 minutes having successfully played his first game of rugby following two knee operations and a long lay-off. Connor Slevin took his place at fly-half.
On 33 minutes Raiders produced some good 15-man rugby, stretching the defence before Frank Taggart romped in to score the fourth and bonus point try which McLean converted for a comfortable lead of 8-24.
The visitors tried to play expansive rugby but unforced errors and penalties against them prevented them from taking total charge.
The last score of the first half came in the 37th minute when good handling from backs and forwards stretched the game from touchline to touchline before Harry Nelson found a gap in the defence and raced in to touch down from 30m.
McLean added the extras and as the half-time whistle went the visitors had a good lead of 31-8.
After the break Caleb Ashworth and Alex Davies replaced Jackson Clark and Will Rigelsford.
Westcliff restarted with the wind on their backs. The game was a little scrappy for a few minutes but Raiders came close to another score after an excellent run on the left wing from Iago Davies who evaded several tackles before being forced into touch a metre from the try line.
Raiders used the bench regularly to maintain the pace of the game and there were many interchanges.
It took nearly ten minutes before the visitors added to their score. From a goal-line drop out by the home side Sims ran the ball back before releasing Bowen on the right wing. When he was stopped Harry Browne was on hand to round off the move and touch down. McLean converted - 8-38.
Raiders errors gave Westcliff hope and eventually they were able to capitalise with a converted try from close range - 15-38.
In the final quarter the visitors’ strength, fitness and skill level started to tell and despite the spirited efforts in defence by Westcliff they could not prevent Raiders from scoring five more tries.
Slevin scored next after an initial break by Sims. The conversion was missed.
Bowen’s break in the 27th minutes put Raiders deep into Westcliff territory and when a penalty was awarded the visitors took a quick tap and after a couple of rucks Jackson Clark touched down, 15-48.
A lovely, delayed pass from Sims to Davies split the defence and a neat inside pass put McLean in for the next try which he converted, 15-55.
Slevin scored his second from 50m metres after Raiders took the ball against the head in the scrum. With a conversion the lead was 15-62.
The final try was scored by youngster Tom Sunray who rounded off an excellent sweeping attack involving backs and forwards. McLean converted for a seventh time.
Referee: Peter Buchanan
Scorers: Tries: Bowen, Sims, Evans, Taggart, Nelson, Slevin (2), Clark, Browne, McLean, Sunray. Cons: McLean (7)
Team: Fraser Bruce 2. Tom Hatch 3. Jackson Clark 18. Jamie Ure 5. Harry Browne 6. Liam Perkins – Captain 7. Tom Sunray 8. Frank Taggart 9. Will Rigelsford 10. Sam Evans 11. Iago Davies 12. Harrison Sims 13. Harry Nelson 14. Tom Bowen 15. Matt McLean. Bench: 16. Nathan Jibulu 17. Caleb Ashworth 4. Jack Lake 20. Connor Slevin 22. Alex Davies.