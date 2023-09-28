It was a bad day at the office for Raiders as they lost 31-21 at Westcombe Park in National two east.

And although there were some positive individual performances, the team didn’t really function well until the final quarter of the game, by which time it was too late to turn the result around.

Skipper Jack Forrest had another excellent game and continues to lead by example.

The squad will have been working hard at training during the week in preparation for the visit of Canterbury to Roundstone Lane on Saturday.

Raiders in action at Westcombe Park | Picture Colin Coulson

This was game four of the season and Raiders – with only one win so far – were off to Kent.

After two defeats Raiders were looking to bounce back with a win over the newly promoted side. But they knew another tough match was on the cards.

Due to injury and unavailability Raiders had to make four changes to the squad for this game.

Finlay Glass and Paddy Wood were making their first starts in the front row, Tom Derrick was back on the wing, Will Gearing-Grief was playing his first game in a couple of years and newly signed New Zealander Peter Drummond was making his debut at full-back.

Raiders kicked off and quickly found themselves 3-0 down to a Westcombe Park penalty.

They responded well and after a break by Tom Bowen came close to opening their account.

The visitors maintained the early pressure and when the ball was won at a lineout on the left side of the pitch, it was moved at pace across the back line until Jack Forrest carved his way through the defence and sprinted in to score.

Louis Ellis added the extras and Raiders had the lead at 3-7 with ten minutes played.

Westcombe Park then had the better possession and, aided by some missed first-up tackles by the visitors, scored two converted tries to lead 17-7 after 20 minutes.

Iago Davies was replaced by Charlie Spencer due to injury.

In the next 20 minutes, up to half-time, neither side added to their tally.

During this period the visitors were creating good attacking situations but were guilty of making errors that prevented them capitalising on them.

Raiders defended soundly against the robust Westcombe Park forwards but because of their errors when in possession, they quickly invited the pressure back on themselves.

A rather lacklustre first half came to a close with the home side leading.

Grant Gatford and Will Gearing-Grief replaced Finlay Glass and Paddy Wood in the front row.

The home side restarted after the break.

The visitors needed to make a quick start and get the next score, but when things are not going your way, the opposite happens and Westcombe Park scored another converted try after only three minutes.

They now had a very healthy 24-7 lead.

Raiders made further changes bringing Harry Alexander and Will Rawlinson on.

The visitors huffed and puffed but just couldn’t break down the home side’s defence at this point.

Westcombe Park put plenty of pressure on Raiders and when they scored another converted try after 27 minutes, it looked like the game was gone at 31-7.

With more rotations from the bench, eventually Raiders built up a head of steam and controlled possession of the ball in key areas of the pitch.

The backs started to look dangerous from anywhere and were playing with the skill and pace they normally demonstrate.

From deep in their own territory the ball was moved across the backs towards the left wing.

Harrison Sims carried the ball strongly out of defence before releasing the ball to Tom Bowen.

From here he was able to go outside his opposite number and outrun the covering defence to score under the posts.

Louis Ellis successfully converted to close the gap to 31-14.

The visitors maintained their dominance of possession and territory for the final minutes of the game culminating in a good team try with Finlay Glass getting the touchdown, this was again converted by Louis Ellis narrowing the gap to 31-21.

Unfortunately, it was too little too late as the referee brought the game to a close with victory for the home side.

Referee: Jack Sutton

Scorers: Try: Forrest, Bowen, Glass. Con: Ellis (3)

Team: 1 Ethan Clarke 2. Paddy Wood 3. Finlay Glass 4. Jack Lake 5. Tom Golder 6. Alfie Ambrose 7. Joe Knight 8. Frank Taggart 9. Iago Davies 10. Louis Ellis 11. Tom Derrick 12. Harrison Sims 13. Jack Forrest – Captain 14. Tom Bowen 15. Pete Drummond. Replacements: 16. Grant Gatford 17. Will Gearing-Grief 18. Harry Alexander 19. Will Rawlinson 20. Charlie Spencer

RUGBY EXTRA

Worthing’s senior men fielded two teams at home to Haywards Heath.

Worthing Azurians, after promotion, now play in Counties 2 Sussex against teams such as Brighton, Shoreham, Pulborough and Heath.

They lost 26-31 but it was a brave effort.

Head coach Phil Lavil said: “At 19-19 at half-time it showed how strong both side were. However some mistakes from Worthing gave Heath the opportunity they needed to score.

"But to come away only one try down is a huge achievement.”

Worthing Knights – the club’s fourth XV – are in Counties Sussex 5 and had a friendly. Cieran Glenister’s four-try man of the match display was the highlight.

Worthing welcome players of any size, shape or fitness level. Training is on Wednesday nights.

Email worthingmen[email protected] for more information or to express an interest.