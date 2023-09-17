BREAKING
Worthing Raiders v Barnes – the match in 32 pictures

Worthing Raiders lost 51-28 to Barnes in their first Roundstone Lane run-out of the season in National two east.
By Steve Bone
Published 17th Sep 2023, 13:48 BST

An entertaining, competitive match had become a one-sided affair in the latter stages. Against a very good Barnes side the effort put in by the Raiders’ side cannot be doubted and their ability to manufacture a fourth try for a bonus point was nothing short of exceptional.

Get the full report on this website on Monday and in the Worthing Herald – but in the meantime check out the pictures by Stephen Goodger on this page and the ones linked.

