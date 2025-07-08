Worthing Rugby Club announces new charity partner for the 2025-26 season

Worthing Rugby Club has announced its new charity partner for the 2025-26 season – and the timing could not be better.

Worthing-based mental health charity West Sussex Mind is delighted to have been chosen as the charity partner for the new season, recognising the contribution it has made to the wellbeing of communities across West Sussex and highlighting the importance of positive mental health.

The charity of the year award comes with a comprehensive package of benefits designed to maximise West Sussex Mind’s visibility and fundraising opportunities.

Barney Hall, chair of finance at Worthing Rugby Football Club, said: “Worthing Rugby Club has chosen West Sussex Mind as its Charity of the Year to support mental health awareness and services in the local community.

Worthing Rugby Football Club chairman Barney Hall with West Sussex Mind fundraising and communications manager Sue Smith, left, and fundraising lead Courtney Everett

"This partnership reflects the club’s commitment to promoting wellbeing both on and off the pitch, especially given the growing recognition of mental health challenges in sports and among young people.

"West Sussex Mind provides vital support, education, and advocacy for mental health across the region. By teaming up with them, Worthing RFC aims to raise funds and awareness through events, matches, and community outreach. It’s a powerful pairing—rugby’s team spirit meets mental health support.”

There will be West Sussex Mind branding on the first team’s kit, bucket collections on match days and festival days, collection boxes on the bars and access to promotion space on the TVs at the club.

The charity will also get a logo and write-up on the club website and newsletters, space in the programmes and use of the clubhouse and ground for West Sussex Mind fundraising events.

Sue Smith, fundraising and communications manager at West Sussex Mind, said: “We are truly grateful to Worthing Rugby Football Club for this opportunity. At a time when our work is needed more than ever, we are struggling with a lack of funds. We desperately don’t want to cut frontline services, so it is wonderful that the club is willing to help us fundraise to help more people.

“The partnership this year is particularly poignant in terms of timing, as we will be launching a new men’s mental health campaign called ‘the Weight We Carry’, highlighting the difficulties men sometimes face in asking for help with their mental health and encouraging more men to come forward.

"We hope that the diverse audience at the club will help us reach more people, including men, and we look forward to working with the club to ensure that this year is a resounding success for both West Sussex Mind and Worthing Rugby Football Club.”