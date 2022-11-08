The U12 boys at Worthing Rugby Football Club love their rugby as well as their club

The U12 boys team is facing the challenge of running 102 miles collectively, in a relay format, with other fundraising events running alongside.

The event is taking place at Worthing Rugby Football Club in Angmering all day on Saturday, November 26.

Abi Bence said: "Weʼre raising £8,000 to help fund the new floodlights, so we can continue to train in the winter. The boys love their rugby as well as their local club, WRFC, and they want to help raise money so new floodlights can be fitted.

"This will enable them to continue to train during the dark winter months. The club have already raised a substantial amount but they still need more money and our help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The U12 boys have set themselves the ultimate challenge of running 102 miles - age of the club - in one day. The run will be broken down as a relay format and only a few able to run at one time, so we expect it to take all day.

"If anyone wants to pop down during the day to support the kids, it will be warmly welcomed and the bar will be open, along with the Raiders playing."

Visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/floodlight102 for more information and to make a donation.

The club says it needs to replace the failed floodlights on the training pitch and this will cost £42,000 plus VAT. The club is steeped in history and in its 102nd year, however, the age of the estate and facilities means several heavy cost items have become end of life around the same time and now need replacing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have already saved hard and purchased a new industrial boiler system over the last few years. Our next priority is to purchase new training pitch floodlights as a recent electrical survey declared the lights could no longer be used in their current condition and they have been condemned.