Although the result was disappointing their were times during the game that Thunder were outstanding. But in the end it was a victory for a well-coached visitors side.

The first quarter brought good end-to-end play with Thunder taking the advantage with a lead of seven points at the first break (20-13).

The second quarter was different through a combination of Bradford hitting top form and Thunder becoming disjointed with their play.

Worthing Thunder in action against Bradford Dragons | Picture: Graham Hodges

Unable to break down the tough Bradford defence Thunder were restricted to just six points with the visitors piling in 21, meaning it was 26-34 at halfway.

The turnaround in the third period was phenomenal as Thunder suddenly found their way, almost doubling their score of the first half .

A scoring run of 11 points brought the crowd to life. Hafeez Abdul and Tom Ward were now on fire and Daniel Johnson-Thompson was beginning to rule the defence.

As the quarter ended Thunder were just a single point behind at 51-52.

Worthing Thunder in charge against Bradford Dragons | Picture: Graham Hodges

The fourth period got off to a good start for Thunder and five minutes in they held a seven-point lead.

However Bradford were not wilt under the pressure! Thunder held a three-point lead with just 20 seconds remaining but a quick trey seconds from the end by the visitors tied the game and overtime beckoned at 73-73.

Overtime started with Thunder taking the first six points to take command but Bradford stepped up the defensive pressure.

With Thunder two down with 20 seconds remaining Thunder needed a trey to win it but Abdul – who was excellent in the second half- saw his hopeful try rim out to leave the score 81-85.

This Saturday Thunder travel to Brunel University for a match-up with Thames Valley Cavaliers (7pm).