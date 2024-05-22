Runners conquer the hills of Rye

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Last weekend's annual Rye 5 & 10 Mile road race drew 42 members of Hastings Runners to the starting line outside Jemson's car park in Peasmarsh.

Green-and-black clad HRs represented an impressive one in seven of the field of 210 in the 10-mile event – a course that tempers the appeal of spectacular views of East Sussex countryside with around five miles of punishing uphill running.

The route, politely described as “undulating”, is the fifth event of the 23-race Hastings Runners Club Championship, and also the third in the 12-race the Sussex Grand Prix Event series.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club’s current SGP leader Paul Lambert surprised no one by being first HR to the finish line in a fine time of one hour five minutes and 17 seconds – placed eighth overall. But the club was also delighted to record 3 further top-20 finishes in a field of 201. Close behind Lambert in 10th were his fellow Senior Males Ben McNeill (01:06:25), Steven Hoath in 12th (01:06:41), and the ever-rapid Male Vet 55 Darren Barzee, placed 15th in 01:08:05.

Hastings Runners at Rye

First female HR home was FV45 Sarah Bendle in 67th – the 13th woman to complete the distance – in 1:21:17. There were also fine runs by Senior Female Sarah Stewart (1:24:11) and FV45 Jessica Cull (1:32:47).

In the older age-groups Nick Webb (M65) turned in an impressive 1:32:38 and Sarah Marzaioli (FV75) finished in1:45:17.

Congratulations, too, to FV45 Joanne Fellows who completed the 5 Mile course in 1:03:09.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club also had runners competing in a number of Half Marathons. The quickest time was by Colin White, recording 1:39:11 in Gothenburg, Sweden; while Alison Anderson and Tracy Brown ran the Hackney Half; and Paul Burchett, Shana Burchett and Matleena Elonheimo completed the same distance in Bristol.

Darren Barzee

At the East Hoathly Fun Run, Will Withecombe was second in the 10k (46:17) and Marie Crawford placed third overall and first female in the 5k (30:00).

Meanwhile the Hailsham Active Run 10k saw HRs Lewis Parsons and Penny Braker finish in 42:47 and 55:06 respectively.

Finally, showing extreme dedication to complete an alphabet of Parkruns at Zuiderpark in Holland, were Julia James and Rick Burne! They were accompanied by four others also keen to bag a “Z” – Claire Thomas, Manami Cheves, Susan Rae and Catherine Southgate.