Runners encouraged to take part in Chichester Festival of Running

Runners are being encouraged to sign up for the hotly-anticipated Chichester Festival of Running on Sunday, October 1.
By Lizzie SolleveldContributor
Published 28th Sep 2023, 14:18 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 14:19 BST
The Festival includes the Chichester Half Marathon, which starts at 9am, and several other race options.

Now entering its 11th year, the event, run by leading leisure operator Everyone Active, attracts beginners and experienced runners alike.

This year, the race weekend will be raising money for the Rotary Club of Chichester, who have been making a difference to valuable community causes for the past 100 years.

The route takes in the city’s various landmarks, before leading runners through the Lavant and Goodwood countryside, including the challenging but beautiful Trundle climb.

For athletes who prefer a shorter distance, 10 Miler and Six Miler options are also available in addition to the popular Chichester Half Marathon Relay, which allows three team members to split the half marathon course between them.

Stuart Mills, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “We are delighted to again deliver this fantastic community event, which takes in so many of the district’s unique sights. We are proud to welcome novices and first-timers as well as more experienced runners, by offering a variety of distances suited to all.

“We would like to let people know that there is still time to enter and encourage them to get involved. The half marathon is always the most popular distance, but for anyone worried about entering later than they would have liked without having done enough training, we have the 10 and six-mile options.

“We can’t wait to see as many of our local runners as possible on the start line this year.”

Entries start at just £13.30 and runners can secure their race bibs here

Everyone Active runs Westgate Leisure Centre, Bourne Leisure Centre and The Grange Community and Leisure Centre in partnership with Chichester District Council.

