Sally wins Chichester and Fishbourne Croquet Club ladies’ singles shield

By Eve Fuller
Contributor
Published 24th Jul 2025, 17:05 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2025, 10:59 BST
Chichester and Fishbourne Croquet Club’s ladies’ singles competition was won by Sally Short – with Anna Miller the runner-up.

The event, at the club’s home lawns at Fishbourne playing fields, was organised Paul Robinson and Margaret Cooper.

On the same day a club team took part in the Littlehampton Centenary Cup, defending their title.

They came joint second with Rother Valley, with nine points each, behind Lodsworth with ten.

Meanwhile, in a friendly match on their home lawns, Chichester won six games to three against Lodsworth.

