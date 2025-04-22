Senior Greensomes Pairs at Lottbridge Golf Club
Senior Captain, Dennis Sutherland, thanked the Fairway Staff, Bex and Tony, for looking after everyone.
Thanks went to: Senior Committee Members, Tony Bryant and Jim Woolley for their admin support; Wayne Funnell for collecting the entry fees and for arranging the prizes for today’s winners.
Thanks also went to Bill Scott for starting the forty hopeful seniors off.
Dennis then presented prizes to the following:
Nearest the pin on the 2nd/11th - Alan Dyer and Jim Ellingham
Nearest the pin on the 6th/15th - Alan Dyer and Jim Ellingham
Nearest the pin on the 9th/18th - Tony Bryant and Rob Bolwell.
Greensomes Pairs Winners with 46 pts - Jim Woolley and Lyndon Dowman.
Greensomes Pairs Runners-up with 43pts - Jim Hudson and Julian Sanchez.
Greensomes Pairs 3rd Place with 39pts - Dennis Sutherland and Malcolm Crowhurst.
Congratulations and very well played to all of today's prize winners.
Dennis thanked all the players for their contribution to the Senior Captain's Charity (Prostate Cancer UK) balls in the water, which raised a magnificent £45. Absolutely amazing!
Dennis announced that the Senior Stableford will take place next Tuesday 29th April before, finally, thanking all the Seniors who played today, making it another fun event at Lottbridge Golf Club.