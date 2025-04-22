Senior Greensomes Pairs at Lottbridge Golf Club

By Les Buckle
Contributor
Published 22nd Apr 2025, 19:00 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2025, 08:48 BST
Forty Seniors took part in a fun Greensomes Pairs competition at the Lottbridge Golf Club. The weather was warm and sunny with the course looking beautiful as always.

Senior Captain, Dennis Sutherland, thanked the Fairway Staff, Bex and Tony, for looking after everyone.

Thanks went to: Senior Committee Members, Tony Bryant and Jim Woolley for their admin support; Wayne Funnell for collecting the entry fees and for arranging the prizes for today’s winners.

Thanks also went to Bill Scott for starting the forty hopeful seniors off.

Greensomes Pairs Runners-up, Julian Sanchez and Jim Hudson, receiving their prizes from Senior Captain Dennis Sutherland.Greensomes Pairs Runners-up, Julian Sanchez and Jim Hudson, receiving their prizes from Senior Captain Dennis Sutherland.
Dennis then presented prizes to the following:

Nearest the pin on the 2nd/11th - Alan Dyer and Jim Ellingham

Nearest the pin on the 6th/15th - Alan Dyer and Jim Ellingham

Nearest the pin on the 9th/18th - Tony Bryant and Rob Bolwell.

Nearest the pin winners: Jim Ellingham; Alan Dyer and Tony Bryant, receiving their prizes from Senior Captain Dennis Sutherland.Nearest the pin winners: Jim Ellingham; Alan Dyer and Tony Bryant, receiving their prizes from Senior Captain Dennis Sutherland.
Greensomes Pairs Winners with 46 pts - Jim Woolley and Lyndon Dowman.

Greensomes Pairs Runners-up with 43pts - Jim Hudson and Julian Sanchez.

Greensomes Pairs 3rd Place with 39pts - Dennis Sutherland and Malcolm Crowhurst.

Congratulations and very well played to all of today's prize winners.

Geensomes Pairs Winners, Jim Woolley and Lyndon Dowman, receiving their prizes from Senior Captain Dennis Sutherland.Geensomes Pairs Winners, Jim Woolley and Lyndon Dowman, receiving their prizes from Senior Captain Dennis Sutherland.
Dennis thanked all the players for their contribution to the Senior Captain's Charity (Prostate Cancer UK) balls in the water, which raised a magnificent £45. Absolutely amazing!

Dennis announced that the Senior Stableford will take place next Tuesday 29th April before, finally, thanking all the Seniors who played today, making it another fun event at Lottbridge Golf Club.

