Seven goal Derby thriller at the Haven

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Crawley Down Gatwick 4-3 Horsham YMCA FC

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A dull day down at the Haven Sportsfield, but certainly not a dull game in this SCFL Premier Division thriller in front of 122 fans.

The Anvils started the day seven points ahead of YM in the league standings. After a mixed start to the season for YM, they came into this match after a 3-0 victory against Wick FC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was the Anvils who started well, they put YM under some pressure and on the 4th minute they were awarded a free kick on the edge of the box. The experienced ex-Worthing midfielder, Liam Holden stepped up and struck a superb shot which beat the YM keeper, Louie Sullivan who was unable to keep it out,1-0.

CDG FC celebrating

Twenty minutes later, the young and pacey Josh Alder broke free and had a 1 on 1 with Sullivan, this time the keepers presence forced Alder’s shot wide. YM started to get into the game and began creating some chances.

On the 36th minute, YM came forward and the young Tom Hearn wrapped his talented foot around the ball and shot from outside of the box, it pinged off the post and into the goal, 1-1.

After halftime we had goals galore. The Anvils had drank their Red Bull and came out flying. Ex-Oakwood striker, Josh Alder was first to score to put the home team 2-1 up after 52 minutes. Next, it was free kick magician, Liam Holden, to take another set piece from distance. He struck the ball so sweetly from 25 yards, it even impressed the away team’s bench, 3-1 on 61 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

YM were struggling and it wasn’t looking good when the Anvils put themselves 4-1 up. On the 65th minute, the ball was hit by the explosive boot of Reece White and flew in past the keeper, it almost put a hole in the away team’s net.

YM had to lick their wounds and had a choice; fold over or bond together and go for it. Fortunately they chose the latter. A few substitutes were made and the forever young, Ashley Dugdale scored within seconds of coming on. A great move by manager, Dean Carden, who had reshuffled the pack.

YM could smell blood and continued to put pressure on the Anvils. New signing and Sussex legend Alfie Jones scored from midfield on 72 minutes, making it 4-3. The game was becoming tense and a bit spicy. Tackles were coming in hotter than last night’s curry, and with 18 minutes of the game remaining, Tito Salaam saw red, after two yellows cards.

Unfortunately for the away team they huffed and puffed but were unable to make the extra player count and the Anvils won the thriller 4-3. An incredible game and all three points go to the home team in this derby, but YM should take heart from their gutsy comeback attempt.

Next up for the Anvils is an away fixture against Bexhill Utd and YM are at home to Peacehaven and Tescombe FC.