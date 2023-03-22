Seven-year-old from Felpham lives the dream at Brighton v Grimsby FA Cup tie

Ollie Heath was living his dream on Sunday as he was chosen to be one of the Brighton mascots to walk out with the team as they faced Grimsby in their FA Cup quarter final at the Amex Stadium.

Ollie Heath walking out with Albion defender Adam Webster

Do days get any more exciting than this for a seven-year-old football fan?!

As soon as Ollie, from Felpham in West Sussex, was told he would be walking out with the team on Sunday for such an important match, he went straight to cloud nine and hasn't returned even a few days later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After arriving at the Amex Stadium, all families were given a briefing by the staff at the club. They took the mascots away to change into their kits and start preparing for the big moment.

Ollie Heath at the Amex

About an hour before the game, the kids were out on the pitch practising with the training staff as in the background, both players from Brighton and Grimsby focused on their pre-match warm-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The parents were all seated together and as the moment approached when the teams were assembling in the tunnel, the emotion of what was about to happen became clear. Ollie and the other mascots were about to walk out with their team in front of 30,000 people plus millions more watching live on BBC1 at home.

As soon as footage appeared on the big screens within the ground of the teams lining up in the tunnel with the mascots alongside, there were tears of pride all around.

We had goosebumps as Sussex-by-the-Sea was played and sung by the crowd as they walked out. A huge thank you goes to Albion's defender, Adam Webster, who is from Chichester, who took care of Ollie and guided him around the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ollie and the other mascots help the players meet each other

Every single person at Brighton & Hove Albion made it the most magical day, not only for Ollie, but for his mum Julie Finn and his nanna, Annabelle Heath, who were both experiencing their first ever match watching Brighton – so a huge thank you goes to all the staff at the Amex.

If your child is an Albion fan between the age of 7 and 12, I highly recommend this experience as it has created memories we will never forget.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad