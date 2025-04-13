Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Surrey Bar Billiards Open took place at Salfords Social Club, Horley, with a "magnificent seven" Billingshurst-registered players taking part.

Roffey SSC A pair John Slee and Joe Elleson were our pick of the day, John making the Quarter Final and Joe (following a heavy first round defeat at the hands of Michael Wilson) reaching the Plate Semi-final. Three others made a respectable Last Sixteen stage of the Main competition.

Paul Jobbins (Windmill GG): Rd 1 bt Melissa Jones (Sur) 6050-3470; Rd 2 lost to Kevin Tunstall (Wor) 3440-22970.

Michael Wilson (Windmill GG): Rd 1 bt Joe Elleson 20260-5780; Rd 2 lost to John Slee 8540-14600.

John Slee, Surrey Open quarter-finalist

Mark Fraser (Windmill GG): Rd 1 bt Teri Klng (Sur) 10180-2590; Rd 2 bt Kyle Ingram (Kent) 14780-10600; Last 16 lost to Nigel Senior (Bri) 11680-17800.

Dick Dewdney (Cricketers): Rd 1 bt Matt Jones (Bucks) 11590-5810; Rd 2 bt Alex Hornby (Sur) 8950-4390; Last 16 lost to Christian Cox (W-S) 2290-10080.

Ricky Dewdney (Cricketers): Rd 1 bt Stuart Mepham (Wor) 29210-4720; Rd 2 bt Gerry Fitzjohn (Kent) 15100-3990; Last 16 lost to Kevin Tunstall (Wor) 14960-17900.

John Slee (Roffey SSC A): Rd 1 bt Greg Davison (Kent) 8730-6390; Rd 2 bt Michael Wilson 14600-8540; Last 16 bt Phil Osborne (Bri) 12850-9710; Qr final lost to Martin Smith (Wor) 7900-15580.

Joe Elleson (Roffey SSC A): Rd 1 lost to Michael Wilson 5780-20260; PLATE Rd 1 bt Greg Davidson (Kent) 3790-730; PLATE Rd 2 bt Sue Oakley (Sur) 6180-1470; PLATE Qr Final bt Joe Oakley (Wor) 8450-3700; PLATE Semi-Final lost to Stuart Carruthers (Wor) 6440-15040.

A total of 71 took part, 25 coming from Surrey, 23 from Sussex, and players from Kent, Berkshire, Oxon, Bucks and Northants completing the line-up.

The final was an exhibition of perfect play - neither player missing a single shot - with Oxon’s Mark Trafford setting Worthing’s Kevin Tunstall a target of 24620, Kevin falling short in his own break game with 22190.

Meanwhile, the semi-finals of the Billingshurst Bar Billiards League Team Cup have been scheduled for Wednesday, April 30, with the following ties:

Cup: Roffey SSC B to play The Cricketers at the Windmill; Roffey SSC A to play The Windmill at the Cricketers. Plate: Railway to play Springbok Club at Roffey SSC; Plough to play Alfold SC at the Railway 30

The Open Doubles and Men's Singles are yet to be drawn, but through to the Singles Semi-Finals are John Slee, Clive Thompson, Dave Howlett and Dick Cable.

With just two weeks remaining of the Billingshurst Bar Billiards League season, Roffey SSC A have the opportunity to wrap up the title a week early when they visit Windmill at Gossops Green this Wednesday.

Standings: Div One 1 - Roffey SSC A 64pts; 2. Springbok Club 55pts; 3. Windmill GG 54.5pts; 4. Cricketers 53pts. Div Two 1- Roffey SSC B 48.5pts; 2. Plough 46.5pts; 3. Alfold SC 27pts; 4. Railway 26.5pts.