Slee at the forefront for bar billiards success

By Clive Thompson
Contributor
Published 13th Apr 2025, 21:57 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2025, 10:27 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The Surrey Bar Billiards Open took place at Salfords Social Club, Horley, with a "magnificent seven" Billingshurst-registered players taking part.

Roffey SSC A pair John Slee and Joe Elleson were our pick of the day, John making the Quarter Final and Joe (following a heavy first round defeat at the hands of Michael Wilson) reaching the Plate Semi-final. Three others made a respectable Last Sixteen stage of the Main competition.

Paul Jobbins (Windmill GG): Rd 1 bt Melissa Jones (Sur) 6050-3470; Rd 2 lost to Kevin Tunstall (Wor) 3440-22970.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Michael Wilson (Windmill GG): Rd 1 bt Joe Elleson 20260-5780; Rd 2 lost to John Slee 8540-14600.

John Slee, Surrey Open quarter-finalistJohn Slee, Surrey Open quarter-finalist
John Slee, Surrey Open quarter-finalist

Mark Fraser (Windmill GG): Rd 1 bt Teri Klng (Sur) 10180-2590; Rd 2 bt Kyle Ingram (Kent) 14780-10600; Last 16 lost to Nigel Senior (Bri) 11680-17800.

Dick Dewdney (Cricketers): Rd 1 bt Matt Jones (Bucks) 11590-5810; Rd 2 bt Alex Hornby (Sur) 8950-4390; Last 16 lost to Christian Cox (W-S) 2290-10080.

Ricky Dewdney (Cricketers): Rd 1 bt Stuart Mepham (Wor) 29210-4720; Rd 2 bt Gerry Fitzjohn (Kent) 15100-3990; Last 16 lost to Kevin Tunstall (Wor) 14960-17900.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

John Slee (Roffey SSC A): Rd 1 bt Greg Davison (Kent) 8730-6390; Rd 2 bt Michael Wilson 14600-8540; Last 16 bt Phil Osborne (Bri) 12850-9710; Qr final lost to Martin Smith (Wor) 7900-15580.

Joe Elleson (Roffey SSC A): Rd 1 lost to Michael Wilson 5780-20260; PLATE Rd 1 bt Greg Davidson (Kent) 3790-730; PLATE Rd 2 bt Sue Oakley (Sur) 6180-1470; PLATE Qr Final bt Joe Oakley (Wor) 8450-3700; PLATE Semi-Final lost to Stuart Carruthers (Wor) 6440-15040.

A total of 71 took part, 25 coming from Surrey, 23 from Sussex, and players from Kent, Berkshire, Oxon, Bucks and Northants completing the line-up.

The final was an exhibition of perfect play - neither player missing a single shot - with Oxon’s Mark Trafford setting Worthing’s Kevin Tunstall a target of 24620, Kevin falling short in his own break game with 22190.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meanwhile, the semi-finals of the Billingshurst Bar Billiards League Team Cup have been scheduled for Wednesday, April 30, with the following ties:

Cup: Roffey SSC B to play The Cricketers at the Windmill; Roffey SSC A to play The Windmill at the Cricketers. Plate: Railway to play Springbok Club at Roffey SSC; Plough to play Alfold SC at the Railway 30

The Open Doubles and Men's Singles are yet to be drawn, but through to the Singles Semi-Finals are John Slee, Clive Thompson, Dave Howlett and Dick Cable.

With just two weeks remaining of the Billingshurst Bar Billiards League season, Roffey SSC A have the opportunity to wrap up the title a week early when they visit Windmill at Gossops Green this Wednesday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Standings: Div One 1 - Roffey SSC A 64pts; 2. Springbok Club 55pts; 3. Windmill GG 54.5pts; 4. Cricketers 53pts. Div Two 1- Roffey SSC B 48.5pts; 2. Plough 46.5pts; 3. Alfold SC 27pts; 4. Railway 26.5pts.

Related topics:Michael WilsonBillingshurst
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice