Slow going at Hastings & St Leonards Sailing Club

Twenty-two boats launched at Hastings & St Leonards Sailing Club to compete in the first two races of the Late Summer Series.

Winds were force one to two from the south-west as boats headed out to the course with a forecast of a better breeze to follow.

Disappointingly the forecast was wrong and it was only the tide that increased in strength, making it difficult to sail upwind.

Some boats never started as the tide carried them off towards the pier. Others came in after the first race, possibly having had enough of racing at a snail’s pace. For the experienced and completive sailors, it was possible to move against the tide and make it round the course, slowly. In the General Handicap Fleet, Richard & Sue Morley (Buzz) were on top of the conditions, winning both races ahead of Philip Blurton & Phil Greenwood (Buzz) in second and Juan Ces (RS 100) third.

MIrror dinghy sailors looking for wind.

Amongst the Laser Fleet, no one dominated the racing. Said Toubi (Laser) won the first race and Matthew Wiseman (Laser) was second. In the second race Chris Bennett (Laser) was first and Melanie Clark (Laser) was second.

Three Dart 16s competed in the Catamaran Fleet but only two finished the first race and none the second; victory in the first race went to Max & Brian Cholerton.

Sailors consoled themselves that at least it was cooler on the water, and the number and variety of boats attempting to sail did look pretty.

Series' leaders in each of the Fleets are Richard & Sue Morley (General Handicap Fleet), Chris Bennett (Laser Handicap Fleet) and Max & Brian Cholerton (Catamaran Handicap Fleet).