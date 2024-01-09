Softball cricket sessions for youngsters are on way to Eastbourne
Forward Drive is a community programme, set up in 2017, to promote health and well-being for the wider local community. It has been successful over the years in providing fun and energetic sessions aimed at encouraging young children to get involved in sport and exercise.
It is cricket-based because most of the coaches are from Eastbourne Cricket Club, all are volunteers.
However, it is not just about cricket. Paul Hacker, the co-founder, said: "It's about getting young children into the habit of enjoying sport, creating a life long love for sport and exercise. Teaching them that it's fun to run around and healthy too.
They'll enjoy the drills and games, make friends and hopefully go on to make sport one of their regular past times".
Paul Taylor, co-founder, further explained: "The programme aims to get children involved from all walks of life.
"It has always been a free community scheme and many past Forward Drivers have gone on to play cricket for Eastbourne, or for their local cricket club or other sports.
"The intention has always been to break down barriers and draw children into sport at an early age, for us the most important thing is that it is accessible and free of charge".
The 12 week programme has limited places. The sessions are every Sunday from 4.30-6pm and no equipment is required by the particiapnts.
Children must be 5-10 years old. To book a space, please contact Paul Taylor at [email protected]
Forward Drive would like to thank its sponsors for 2024, Cadence Cycle Club.