NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down

South Downs Summer Solstice Run is voted a winner

The South Downs Summer Solstice Run was led by Ian Weston from Polegate Plodders, but included other runners from Run Wednesdays, Hailsham Harriers, Eastbourne Rovers and Tri Temp.
By Trudy HillmanContributor
Published 30th Jun 2023, 14:08 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 14:09 BST

Starting at 9pm, runners congregated on the Seven Sisters to watch the sun set before going on the complete the route.

Run Wednesdays Runner Trudy Hillman shared: “It was a beautiful evening for the Solstice Run and watching the sunset over the South Downs was magical.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It was a great opportunity to catch up with other local runners after the winter race season too. I am already looking forwards to next year’s race.”

Most Popular
Ruuners Ian WEston and Danny GarbettRuuners Ian WEston and Danny Garbett
Ruuners Ian WEston and Danny Garbett

If you are interested in getting involved in running check out the Face Book pages of the clubs highlighted above for further details.

Runners congregating to watch the sunsetRunners congregating to watch the sunset
Runners congregating to watch the sunset
Related topics:South DownsHailsham Harriers