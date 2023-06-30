The South Downs Summer Solstice Run was led by Ian Weston from Polegate Plodders, but included other runners from Run Wednesdays, Hailsham Harriers, Eastbourne Rovers and Tri Temp.

Starting at 9pm, runners congregated on the Seven Sisters to watch the sun set before going on the complete the route.

Run Wednesdays Runner Trudy Hillman shared: “It was a beautiful evening for the Solstice Run and watching the sunset over the South Downs was magical.

"It was a great opportunity to catch up with other local runners after the winter race season too. I am already looking forwards to next year’s race.”

Ruuners Ian WEston and Danny Garbett

If you are interested in getting involved in running check out the Face Book pages of the clubs highlighted above for further details.