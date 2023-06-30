Starting at 9pm, runners congregated on the Seven Sisters to watch the sun set before going on the complete the route.
Run Wednesdays Runner Trudy Hillman shared: “It was a beautiful evening for the Solstice Run and watching the sunset over the South Downs was magical.
"It was a great opportunity to catch up with other local runners after the winter race season too. I am already looking forwards to next year’s race.”
If you are interested in getting involved in running check out the Face Book pages of the clubs highlighted above for further details.