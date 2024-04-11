South Saxons hockey team celebrate promotion

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

They have become the third South Saxon team to secure promotion this season, alongside the men’s third and fourth teams, after coming second in their league.

Last Saturday, they travelled to Lewes to play Lewes Legends in what was a heart-beating and enthralling hockey match in the sun with a view of a castle.

The match started at a fast pace with South Saxons talisman centre-forward F. Deaves scoring in the 8th minute after taking on the Lewes goalkeeper 1-on-1 and expertly putting the ball in the back of the net to give Saxons the early lead. Lewes Legends came back strong and equalised 15 minutes later. 3 minutes later Saxons’ season new-comer A. Holt gave South Saxons the lead again.

By half-time, the game teams were sat equal at 2-2 and Saxons found themselves down one woman after star centre back C. Deaves went off injured following taking a stick to the head.

Lewes Legends started the second-half strong scoring their third goal of the match to take the score line to 3-2 but after a lot of scuffles and fantastically fought tackles, A. Holt crossed the ball into the D where M. Patel faced the Lewes goalkeeper and put away a Saxon equaliser, earning herself Woman of the Match for doing so.

The game finished a draw at 3-3 and put South Saxons Women’s second team on level points with South Downs Women’s second team; but South Down’s greater goal difference gave them the league title meaning that South Saxons Women’s Team came second overall.

Captain A. Stevens said: “After relegation last season, it’s been a fab season with so much improvement from the whole team. I am chuffed to be going back up to the league above.”

The Women’s team success comes at an exciting time for the club as not only have two further South Saxon’s teams secured promoted this season but the club has secured a number of new sponsors who are keen to support grassroot sports and their local community in Hastings.

These include Greymoor Homes, FILO (First in Last Out), Hastings Direct, Rustico Pizzeria and Carr-Taylor Vineyards who have all partnered with South Saxons Hockey Club next season to promote taking part in community team sports.

The league successes of South Saxon’s Hockey Club this season have been impressive and the club has announced that they are looking to build on these successes over the summer by providing a number of opportunities for current and aspiring hockey players in Hastings.

Starting Tuesday, 16th April, South Saxons Hockey club will be running Beginner/Back2Hockey (Adults) and Junior Hockey sessions from 6.30pm to 7.30pm every week throughout the summer at Horntye Sports Complex.

All are welcome whether you are an experienced hockey player returning to the hockey after a break, a brand-new aspiring hockey player or a junior looking to play more hockey.

And if that were not enough summer hockey for you, the South Saxons Mixed Hockey Sessions are starting straight after at 7.30pm until 8.00pm every Tuesday.