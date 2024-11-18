Southdown Sports Club welcomes beginner players to new girls only tennis

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

At the beginning of November, Southdown Sports Club in Lewes ran a successful two-day beginner's coaching course for the first time aimed at girls aged 6 to 9.

Thanks to professional coach Sam Mills at Southdown Tennis, in association with Amazon Prime Video and the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), 22 girls were introduced to tennis, many of whom had little or no on-court experience.

During the weekend course, the rules of the game were explained, and the girls practiced how to control speed and height of the ball in order to rally on a short court. Not only did the girls improve their confidence, they also bonded as a group and were able to establish new friendships.

This national initiative started when Emma Radacanu won the US Open in 2021. Amazon Prime Video had the broadcasting rights and partnered with the LTA to use the profits from the Final to inspire more girls to take part in tennis.

So far this youth sports initiative has encouraged over 9,500 girls to play tennis.

The young girls who participated at Southdown Club received 6 hours of coaching, a tennis racket, LTA t-shirt, tennis balls and wristbands as part of the course fee, set at just £35 per child.

Coaches who deliver the course are educated on the stereotypes involved in sport that could act as barriers for girls, as well as how to tailor specific girl-oriented learning environments to deliver the most engaging and fun sessions possible.

The girls who took part have been invited to a follow-on course at Southdown for an additional 6 weeks running up until Christmas, as well as a team challenge event.

One of the attendee’s parents said: “My daughter absolutely loved it. None of her best friends were on the course so she was nervous to start with, but the way the sessions were organised to mix the girls up so everyone had a pair and a chance to play with other people was excellent.”

Another parent commented: “I think the coaching course was amazing value, with a racket and balls to keep, and helped open it up to more people who might not always have an opportunity to access tennis. I know my daughter would definitely recommend it to her friends, as would I.”

Coach Sam Mills was delighted with the take-up and said: “I think we have the beginnings of an all girls Junior Team at Southdown which is really exciting. We look forward to welcoming more girls who want to try out tennis in a friendly and supportive setting.”