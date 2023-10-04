Southwater Cricket Club celebrates unprecedented successful season with awards dinner

This weekend, Southwater CC hosted its annual awards dinner and disco at the Crowne Plaza, Felbridge. The evening promised to be a busy one, as the club enjoyed an unprecedented successful season.

All three Southwater league teams achieved promotion, the midweek cup team were champions of the Sussex Slam and the women's team reached finals day. The Sunday XI were successful in their own inimitable way, playing a full season of enjoyable gamesunder the stewardship of Sam Cooper. The mix of junior players, seasoned veterans, enthusiastic regulars, and occasional stellar "guests" from the league teams was a winning formula, if using a very loose definition of "winning".

The 1st XI finished top of Sussex Cricket League Division 5 Central. Captain, Alex Harding was second on the division's list of wicket takers, and Sean Overton and Johnny Mills appeared in the top ten run scorers. 'Keeper, Matt Shuttlewood topped the catches/stumpings list, and in an injury restricted season, Nick Baker provided a highlight with his innings of 183 not out.

2nd XI skipper, Greg Young topped the Div 9 West list of run scorers with 613 runs whie leading his team to second place. Second on the batters' list was teammate, Neil Rampersad, and the top ten also included Morgan Gilmour and Stewart Homewood. Rampersad also featured in the top ten wicket takers alongside "spin twins" Adam Thiim and Matt Peskett. Young wicketkeeper, Josh Brosnan was third on the division's fielding list for most victims, despite playing several games for the first team.

Southwater CC captain, Morgan Gilmour lifts the Sussex Slam trophy. Picture: submitted

Alex Fletcher led the 3rd XI to second place in Division 12 West (North) behind a strong Forge Wood CC. Will Poston prevented Forge Wood from having the top 3 wicket takers in the division by finishing third on that list. Theo Brown made the top ten in both the batting and fielding charts and was joined by Chris Adshead, batting and Darren James and Ben Ong, fielding.