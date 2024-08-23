Southwater Summer Dart League
Southwater Club B secured the A Division title following a 7-2 victory over Railway A, with Nathan Nichols from Southwater and James Smith from The Railway each scoring a 180. The Railway is now just three points above the relegation zone. The runner-up position remains contested, with Railway B, who defeated Kings Head Royals 5-4, leading Tony's Old Boyz by six points; the latter had a bye this week. The postponement of the match between Ashington Club B and Southwater Club A leaves other teams at risk of relegation.
In the B Division, with three teams vying for two promotion spots, leaders Loxwood FC visited The Partridge. With 180s from Barry Proudfoot and Phil Woolnough, they secured a 6-3 win, widening their lead to seven points. Dog & Bacon climbed to second place after a 5-4 home victory over Ashington Club A and still have a game in hand. The Shelley Arms, on a bye, fell to third place. At the bottom, The Coot hosted Kings Head, Rudgwick, and despite Kieran Mitchell scoring the division's highest checkout of the season with a 134for the visitors, The Coot managed a 5-4 win.
This upcoming week will feature the semi-finals of the Knockout and Consolation Cups.
K.O. CupRailway B vs. Tony's Old Boyz @ Southwater Club
Consolation CupDog & Bacon vs. Kings Head Royals @ The Shelley Arms
RESULTS
A Division
Ashington Club B vs. Southwater Club A - PostponedRailway B 5, Kings Head Royals 4Southwater Club B 7, Railway A 2
B Division
Coot 5, Kings Head, Rudgwick 4Dog & Bacon 5, Ashington Club A 4The Partridge 3, Loxwood FC 6
180sNathan Nichols - Southwater Club BJames Smith - Railway APhil Woolnough - Loxwood FCBarry Proudfoot - Loxwood FC
100+ FinishesKieran Mitchell - Kings Head, Rudgwick 134Ian Homewood - Railway B 118
