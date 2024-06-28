Southwater Summer Dart League report
The Ian "Badger" Russell Memorial Cup saw fifty-four entries in its inaugural event, honoring a highly esteemed player who graced our league for many years.
A heartfelt thanks to everyone who participated.
The final match was a high-scoring duel between Alex Gurr of Tony's Old Boyz and Rob Metcalf of Southwater Sports Club B.
Rob clinched a 2-0 victory with the night's highest checkout of 150.
A total of £220.00 was raised—our sincere gratitude to all contributors.
Special thanks to Paul Clark and Rob Metcalf for their assistance with the dartboards, and to Tony Harris for his excellent management of the event.
The postponed flying pairs event will now be held on August 1st, during the doubles competition.
Featured in the photo are finalists Rob and Alex.
