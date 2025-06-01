Southwick and Shoreham 1st XI v Felbridge and Sunnyside 2nd XI

Three wins from four outings has seen the Wickers surge to second place in the league table as they defeated 1st placed Felbridge and Sunnyside. With a sea fret enveloping Buckingham Park, Skipper Harry Dorgan lost his first toss of the season and was asked to bat in difficult conditions

Three wins from four outings has seen the Wickers surge to second place in the league table as they defeated 1st placed Felbridge and Sunnyside. With a sea fret enveloping Buckingham Park, Skipper Harry Dorgan lost his first toss of the season and was asked to bat in difficult conditions. Against a fast and accurate bowling attack the batters struggled to make headway and openers Adam Walter and Dean Ghasemi were soon back in the pavilion, Wicketkeeper Harry Price provided doughty resistance as the fog intensified, Price showed some judicious shot selection as he and Dorgan inched towards a score. When Price was bowled by Alex Parker on 15 the Wickers were in dire straits but the arrival at the crease of a bristling Harry Sutton soon turned the game around as he blasted fours and sixes to all parts of the sward. When Dorgan went for 29, Sutton stood alone as the rest of the order collapsed around him, until he was out for a crunchy 79 scoring over half of his team’s total of 153 all out from 37 overs. Harry Hugnhes bowled well for his 3 for 17, teammates Alex Parker and Nick Chadd taking 2v apiece.

Worryingly for the home XI the swirling mist had lifted by the start of the Felbridge and Sunnyside reply and even more worryingly Sutton turned an ankle in his 2nd over and was unable to take any further part in the match. Undaunted, Ahmed Oryakhail and Gary Mussen stepped up to the plate and had the away batting line-up reeling. Some good work in the field helped Oryakhail and Mussen to rip out the top order, taking 2 wickets each, Harry Cracknell then performed his usual run out miracle before leggie Dorgan’s fivefer saw off the rest of the opposition as they crumbled to 48 all out from 23 overs.

Only Taran Sharma (10) and Chris Hinton (11) reached double figures as the bowlers held sway. Dorgan bowled superbly taking his 5 wickets in 4.5 overs for 8 runs and 2 maidens, Mussen bowled 3 maidens as he took 2 for 13 and Oryakhail will be pleased with his 5-32-8-2.

Safiun Diip has proved a top signing for Warkworth

Dorgan expressed his pleasure at the fielding performance, saying “It was a fantastic fielding effort, 7 catches, a run out and a stumping. It was a great all-round effort with a contribution from everyone”

The 2nd XI were once again denied a game as Worthing 5th XI were unable to raise a team. However, Sunday outfit The Duke of Wellington were in action at Angmering and despite Mal Keach carrying his bat for 82 and 74 for John Grandon, Angmering reached their target of 200 in the very last over, ensuring a tense finish.