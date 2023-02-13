The Foundation started February with a Premier League Primary Stars competition for under-11 students and received a generous donation from local sportswear company Premier Sports and Leisure.

The Foundation’s Schools and Football Development team have been hosting Premier League Primary Stars football tournaments this month with the girls under-11 format taking place this at Everyone Active’s K2 leisure centre in Crawley.

Earlier in the year we saw the boys competition with an Oaks Primary win in the final, taking home the trophy on the day for the school.

Milton Mount Primary School were the winners in the girls contest and will go on to represent Crawley Town at the next, regional round, of the competition in Bournemouth.

Move the Goalposts with Premier Sports and Leisure

The regional round has featured schools from all over the south of England in previous years with Southampton, Woking and Bournemouth taking part.

As the competition comes closer announcements from local tournaments will be expected throughout February.

The Foundation’s Academy teams have been playing their National Football Youth League games over the last week with more positives results that build on their impressive football campaigns.

The South Reserves Friday team drew 0-0 against a strong JMA Reading side meaning they keep pace with next Friday’s opponents – first-placed Queens Park Rangers.

The Wednesday South Reserve side also came away with a goalless draw at home to Plymouth Argyle who looked to avenge their 2-0 loss in the reverse fixture.

They sit five points behind today’s opponents and league leaders JMA Reading.

The Foundation were also pleased to receive a generous donation from local sportswear company Premier Sports last week with sports equipment delivered to the Broadfield Stadium ball court.

The Crawley-based manufacturer had Community Foundation branded equipment made for the Move the Goalposts football session held every Wednesday.

The bibs, cones, balls and bags were delivered by the company for the weekly mental health-based football session.

The session aims to alleviate mental health issues through social support and football and is held every Wednesday 3pm-4pm at the Broadfield Stadium ball court.

