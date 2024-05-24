Crawley Town Foundation Academy are NFYL South Reserves League CHAMPIONS!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Last Friday, the Crawley Town Foundation Academy faced QPR in their final game of the season with the winner securing the title. Played at Horsham FC, this contest was to be one of the most important games of the season as both teams required the 3 points to secure the league title

Both teams started very strong and played some amazing football. At half-time with the score at 0-0, the reds needed to push harder to be in with a chance of winning the game.

Less than 5 minutes into the second half Abraham Olaniran played in Sami Zagdouni down the right. Zagdouni used his agility and pace to get to the byline and cutback for Rio Quaye to smash home.

Crawley Town needed to hold out and they defended their lead with terrific commitment. The team managed to keep QPR at bay and win the game 1-0, meaning they were crowned NFYL South Reserves Champions and were able to bring home the programme’s second piece of silverware for this season!

Academy Player

Of course, this wasn’t the only success the programme has had this season, with them winning the Sussex Schools FA County Cup a few weeks ago. This group of players have had a great season and have worked incredibly hard through some tough challenges and fixtures. The teams have represented the Foundation brilliantly from start to finish.

The Crawley Town Community Foundation Academy is a Post-16 Education Programme. Operating in collaboration with the Holy Trinity Sixth Form School and offering a Pearson BTEC Level 3 qualification, alongside an intensive full-time football academy programme. The coaching at the academy is centred around the principles and rigour of professional football, ensuring a high level of training and development for aspiring athletes.