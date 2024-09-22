Crawley Town opinion: Proud is the only word to describe our performance at Wrexham
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
If you had just returned from being stranded on a desert island and you had no idea who the two teams were on Saturday then you'd be forgiven for thinking Crawley Town were the ones with all the money and A list American actors as owners.
Such was the gulf in class between the two sides on the day. It was another very impressive performance from Scott Lindsey's men at a sold out Racecourse ground.
This was our second visit to Wrexham in the space of five months. We played very well last time, but this performance was on another level.
The only thing missing this time was a bit of composure in front of goal, with Reds painfully woeful when opportunities came their way.
No one more so than a glaring miss from last weeks star man Armando Quitirna who brilliantly rounded the keeper right on halftime and somehow managed to blaze over the bar! It was a miss that will be played over and over again, such was the hysteria it's already caused on social media. But fortunately for Armando and Crawley Town he did find an equaliser twenty minutes from time, with a brilliant finish from yet another slick bit of Reds passing.
A 1-1 draw would of been more than acceptable but unfortunately a miss communication at the back in what should of been a routine take for Jojo Wollacott ended up being headed out for a corner, and from the resulting play Wrexham found a winner. It was completely unjust and very hard to take.
The heavens then opened up on the travelling fans at full time just to ad insult to injury and we trooped home soaked to our skins but with a huge sense of pride from what we had all just witnessed. If we continue to play like that most weeks, we will have absolutely no worries about staying in League One.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.