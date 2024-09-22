Crawley Town opinion: Proud is the only word to describe our performance at Wrexham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Proud is the only word to describe our performance at Wrexham

If you had just returned from being stranded on a desert island and you had no idea who the two teams were on Saturday then you'd be forgiven for thinking Crawley Town were the ones with all the money and A list American actors as owners.

Such was the gulf in class between the two sides on the day. It was another very impressive performance from Scott Lindsey's men at a sold out Racecourse ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This was our second visit to Wrexham in the space of five months. We played very well last time, but this performance was on another level.

Steve Herbert's view at Wrexham | Picture: submitted

The only thing missing this time was a bit of composure in front of goal, with Reds painfully woeful when opportunities came their way.

No one more so than a glaring miss from last weeks star man Armando Quitirna who brilliantly rounded the keeper right on halftime and somehow managed to blaze over the bar! It was a miss that will be played over and over again, such was the hysteria it's already caused on social media. But fortunately for Armando and Crawley Town he did find an equaliser twenty minutes from time, with a brilliant finish from yet another slick bit of Reds passing.

A 1-1 draw would of been more than acceptable but unfortunately a miss communication at the back in what should of been a routine take for Jojo Wollacott ended up being headed out for a corner, and from the resulting play Wrexham found a winner. It was completely unjust and very hard to take.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The heavens then opened up on the travelling fans at full time just to ad insult to injury and we trooped home soaked to our skins but with a huge sense of pride from what we had all just witnessed. If we continue to play like that most weeks, we will have absolutely no worries about staying in League One.