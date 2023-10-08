Crawley Town opinion: Reds fans should be proud of their team after Wrexham circus

BREAKING
Thank goodness the Wrexham circus is over.
By Steve Herbert
Published 8th Oct 2023, 18:45 BST
No disrespect to the true Wrexham supporters, but Disney+ have a lot to answer for.

I’m sure a lot of the youngsters that turned up at a sold out Broadfield Stadium on Saturday expected to see Deadpool playing up front.

Unfortunately what they did have playing up top was ex Red Ollie Palmer who scored what turned out to be the only goal of the game for the team from north Wales in the thirteenth minute.

Crawley Town fans at the Broadfield Stadium on Saturday. Picture: Natalie Mayhew/ButterflyFootballCrawley Town fans at the Broadfield Stadium on Saturday. Picture: Natalie Mayhew/ButterflyFootball
Crawley Town fans at the Broadfield Stadium on Saturday. Picture: Natalie Mayhew/ButterflyFootball

But real Reds fans can be proud of the performance from Scott Lindsey’s men, who were very unfortunate not to take something from the game.

With next week’s trip to Morecambe postponed due to international call ups from the hosts, attention now switches to the Cups, with a game at Sutton this (Tuesday) in the Pizza Cup knowing a win can take us through to the knock out stages.

We also have an intriguing Sussex Cup tie at Worthing on Tuesday week, when we travel down to the National League South high flyers.

It’s a game that should attract a number of travelling Crawley fans, who have the chance to tick off a new ground and play against a blast from the past.

#COYR

Steve Herbert

Related topics:WrexhamDisney+Wales