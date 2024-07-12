League 2 play-off trophy makes a star appearance at the Foundation’s latest Maths Workshop!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Woodgate Primary School students enjoyed an exciting afternoon filled with maths-inspired activities as part of the Premier League Primary Stars programme.

Hosted at Crawley Town FC's Broadfield Stadium, the event merged education and football, creating an enjoyable experience for all the children.

The highlight of the day was the star guest appearance of Reggie the Red, Crawley Town's beloved mascot. Reggie added a fun and enthusiastic flair to the afternoon, joining them for their stadium tour and the children absolutely loved it. If that wasn’t enough, students had the unique opportunity to look at, and have their photo taken with the League 2 play-off trophy, making the event even more special.

The Primary Stars Maths Workshop aimed to engage students with interactive activities that made learning maths enjoyable. The Premier League Primary Stars programme uses the appeal of football to inspire children aged 5 to 11 to be active and develop essential life skills.

Woodgate Primary Student

"We are delighted to have hosted Woodgate Primary School and see the students so engaged with the session was amazing," said Sports and Football Participation Manager, David Kingston. "We’re incredibly proud of our Primary Stars programme and the positive impact it has on some of Crawley Town’s youngest supporters.”

For more information on upcoming events and how to get involved, visit the Crawley Town Community Foundation website or follow our social media channels to stay up to date!