Reader’s letter: Fantastic rugby event for Eastbourne and Hailsham youngsters

I wanted to highlight an amazing local event that took place on Sunday February 27 at Hellingly rugby ground.
Rhinos Sports Club, which runs rugby lessons and clubs across schools in Eastbourne, at the weekend organised a rugby festival bringing together all its teams of primary school age kids for coaching and games of tag rugby.
A fantastic time was had by both parents and kids as the community came together and saw some impressive skills which have been honed over the months and years with the support of coaches Tom and Amy.
It was a thrill to see my six-year-old playing in a team and taking on some challenges. Looking forward to next one!
For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK