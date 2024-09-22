Thoughts of a lifelong Crawley Town fan: Only one game has been below par so far

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Six games gone, two won, one drawn and three lost.

Seven points from six games, we currently sit in 17th place, one point above Rotherham 21st place, who we have a game in hand over.

The other teams in the relegation spots are Danilo Orsi’s Burton Albion, four points from six games, Shrewsbury, three from seven and Cambridge United on one point from six games. This might seem a tad depressing, considering our two-match winning start to the season, but let’s look at who we have played shall we?

Blackpool in 13th eight points from six games, Cambridge one from six, Wigan seven from six in 14th place, Barnsley in third place with 13 from seven, Stockport eleven from six in seventh place and yesterday’s opposition Wrecsam (for those amongst you who speak Welsh) who are currently top with 16 points from seven games.

Steve Leake

All things considered, I believe that from our games we have had one below par performance, against Barnsley, and that with more luck or drive in front of goal we could have been sitting on eleven points ourselves. Three more goals scored or indeed three less conceded against Wigan, Stockport and Wrexham would have seen us in touch with the playoff places. What if, eh?

Before I am accused of being too optimistic, the next three games against Bolton Wanderers, Mansfield Town and Wycombe Wanderers now become crucial if my forecast of ten points from the 5th to 10th games is to be realised.

They all won on Saturday, so that is where we, as fans of the real Red Devils, come in, especially as the first two are at home and the third is only just over 60 miles away and is easily accessible by road or rail.

Let’s drown out both Bolton and Mansfield at home for the entirety of the games and aim to take between 4000 and 500 to Wycombe. Let’s make it so the players respond to our efforts and not the other way round.

Before we play Bolton on Saturday, let me share with you what I did yesterday while Crawley were losing valiantly in the Welsh border country. I listened to Gary Smith and Sam Gadsdon describing our positive display against the Deadpool variants (look it up) whilst doing what I thought only women could do.

Double tasking. Alright, I wasn’t cooking dinner whilst washing the floor or feeding the kids, but please believe me, listening to your team losing whilst watching England capitulating to the Aussies was just as exhausting.

That is of course a joke. Some of my best friends are Welsh (well, one is anyway) and I believe I have at least a teaspoon of their blood pulsing through my arteries and veins, but to suffer two defeats in one day to two nations who like to beat us takes a real effort.

Off the field, I will be ordering furniture for the opening of the CTFC Museum in the next few weeks, so watch this space for details of the opening date.

Thanks to the club for providing the portacabin and the CTSA and the Rollover members for providing the money to hopefully turn this venture into a reality within the next month or so.

Any contributions, whether that be in time, money or memorabilia would be gratefully received.