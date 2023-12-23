Will Roberto De Zerbi’s post Crystal Palace appeal set off alarm bells? - Ian Hart

A pre-Christmas Treat in Croydon? Well not quite, yet another 1-1 draw against inferior opponents, that’s four now, yet testament to how the Albion adventure continues despite the dropped points the Seagulls at time of going to press are still in eighth place.

Roberto De Zerbi at Selhurst Park on Thursday night. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

But where would those dropped eight points have us? Fourth! Albeit with Man City in fifth having a game in hand.

And that’s the crux of it all, despite the obvious frustration, the Albion are still very much in European contention at the half stage. Yes the dropped points are in classic football speak, very much a case of ifs or buts, and to quote former Albion boss Liam Brady at Canvey Island 25 years ago “If your Grannie had wheels she’d be a bus” (Or words to that effect)

But it’s Roberto De Zerbi’s post match interview at Selhurst Park that has perhaps usurped Albion disappointing showing in South London?

Fans on social media claiming he was paving the way for his exit? A slight over reaction!

Like the rest of us, RDZ was gutted we didn’t go into the Christmas holiday on the back of ‘Derby’ win, but his talk of a ‘club policy’ saw some fans worried this is the beginning of the end for the man who is without doubt, to date, the greatest manager in the club’s history.

In my opinion, no, to reiterate like the rest of us, he was disappointed about not winning yet another game that was there for the taking.He’s not reinventing the wheel alluding to what is Albion’s current business model - finding young, talented, yet untried at EPL level, players, giving them the chance when they’d be perhaps warming the bench at the bigger top ten clubs.

But with that policy comes the obvious caveat that with inexperience, comes mistakes at the highest level. Was he asking the club to change its policy re transfers for the upcoming January window?

I don’t think so, that said perhaps we’d all like to see a slight tinkering with the recruitment. Bear in mind Pedro is probably the only player we’ve bought recently under 25 with EPL experience, whose been able to ‘hit the ground running’?

Last week I alluded to the fact that two players, that clearly fit the young and experienced criteria, Kalvin Phillips and Conor Gallagher are both apparently available.