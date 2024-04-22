St George's day success for Smithers
Of 89 players, just one, our winner, managed to play better than his handicap on a testing day down on the links of Littlehampton.
Fast greens, a stiff , cold, northerly wind tested the players skills, with the course clearly emerging as the winner!
Sean Franks completed a good week after winning the Midweek Competition on Weds, with his nett 70, this time around, securing the runners-up spot.
Showing him a clean pair of heels with a nett 67, to was event winner Andy Smithers.
The Over 55s team begin their 2024 campaign in the County Knockout, with a home tie against Mannings Heath