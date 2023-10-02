Staplecross Bowls Club hold finals day
Staplecross Bowls Club would like to thank their sponsors Glyn and Lorraine Evans from Moloney County Property for kindly presenting the trophies at the end of Finals Day.
Spectators were treated to some brilliant bowling and some nail-biting matches during the day. Glyn and Lorraine are seen here with the finalists and markers :- Alan Green, Ernest Cloute, Linda Cooper, Dee Boucher, Les Dunster, Maureen George, Brian Scowen, Katy Worobec, Paul Bennett, Peter Jones and Tim Harrison.