Steve Herbert: Belief that we can book our place among the elite in League One next season

The very reason Reds need to stay up is so us fans get to repeat weekends like Blackpool away!

When Crawley Town got promoted to the football league in 2011, it was trips like this one that got the juices flowing.

Blackpool is an iconic football club that also has a party atmosphere on an away day like no other. As far as weekends away go in this country, you won't find many more fun or livelier than Blackpool. It's the very reason why these players need to pull their fingers out and fight to stay at this level so we can repeat these weekends next season.

Even against ten men we struggled big time to break the Seasiders down. It was certainly a Reds performance to forget. Luckily for the players, the fans made the most of this trip. With many opting to stay over and make a weekend of it.

The Manchester pub, pre match

Let's just say the pubs and clubs of this lively seaside resort had a boost in their takings last weekend from us Crawley folk.

As for the players, it has to all be about the upcoming home games with Cambridge Utd this Saturday being an absolute must win. As fans we can except the losses away, but it's at home that we really need to start switching on again.

After a positive run of results including a win and two draws against Stevenage, Wycombe and Wigan recently, It's clear to see that if we do achieve survival, it's the home performances that are going to get us over the line.

No one underestimated how tough this season was going to be. But the very fact we are in amongst the teams above us going into the beginning of March gives me and the rest of our fan base absolute belief that Rob Elliott and the boys will conquer this survival battle and book our place amongst the League One elite for the 2025/26 season.

Derby County away next season at a 30,000 seater Pride Park would do me just fine! :)