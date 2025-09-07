Steve Herbert: Crawley Town's season finally up and running - now it's time to go back-to-back

View from the away end at Harrogate.

A stunning Reece Brown strike gives Reds a first win of the season.

Crawley Town FC’s season is finally up and running after three points were secured for the first time this season at Harrogate United last Saturday.

It’s a win that gives the manager, players and supporters a much needed lift. After throwing away a 2-0 lead at Chesterfield the week before, the feeling amongst the fan base was that something had to happen for us at Harrogate, and happen it did with a superb 42nd minute curling effort from Reece Brown to send the points back to West Sussex. Reds had further chances to increase their lead, and probably should have won the game by more than the one goal. But after last week the danger was always there that we may blow it again. Fortunately this time around the footballing gods were shining down on us, and our season is now up and running with aplomb.

The only negative was a Red card shown to new loan signing Ryan Loft in the 90th minute for a stray arm. It looked harsh, but on reflection his arm did catch the Harrogate defender, so the correct decision was made.

Reds fans, Paul, Matt, Dan, Jane, Steph & Jack celebrating three points at the Harrogate Tap pub post match.

Hopefully by the time we play Cheltenham Town at home next weekend we will have Jamaican International Kaheim Dixon back with us. Kaheim got a taste of World Cup qualifying action in a 4-0 win against Bermuda, all be it 18 minutes from the bench. So hopefully he will come back nice and fresh and start scoring the goals for us we all know he’s capable of.

It’s important that we build on the win and make it back to back wins against the other CTFC in League Two, Cheltenham Town FC.

A side that currently sit 23rd in the table. Although like ourselves they picked up their first win of the season last weekend with a 1-0 home win against Accrington Stanley. So they will be coming to the Broadfield Stadium full of confidence.

It’s now down to Scott Lindsey and his coaching team to get the players in the right frame of mind to go and secure back to back League wins. All of a sudden we look to be gelling as a team. We can all see from the sidelines how good these players are individually. It’s now down to them to get it right as a collective and become a team for the rest of League Two to be weary of.